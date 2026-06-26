2026 Stephen Foster Stakes Preview

Key Takeaways:

The Stephen Foster is the first major summer Breeders' Cup Classic prep, bringing together four elite older horses in one of the strongest handicap fields of the season.

A contested early pace could shape the outcome, with several speed horses likely setting things up for runners who can stalk or close effectively.

Sovereignty looks poised to rebound with a more favorable race setup, as additional early speed should allow him to settle into his preferred off-the-pace running style.

White Abarrio enters with confidence after defeating Sovereignty in the Oaklawn Handicap and continues to prove he can compete with the best at age seven.

Magnitude is the wildcard, arriving off a Dubai World Cup victory and possessing the tactical versatility to either press the pace or sit just behind it if the early fractions get too hot.

The summer handicap season starts with a bang on Saturday, June 27, at Churchill Downs with the Grade 1, $2 million Stephen Foster Stakes. The race not only offers one of the biggest purses of the summer, but also an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Classic for the winner. With such spoils, the best of the best are lining up to run.

The Stephen Foster features four of the top horses in the handicap division. Reigning Horse of the Year Sovereignty is the likely favorite, though he’ll be facing the horse who beat him earlier this year in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2): 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio. Magnitude makes his first start since upsetting Forever Young in the Dubai World Cup (G1) in March, and Grade 1 winner Baeza will try to bounce back from his troubled third last out in the Alysheba (G2).

The only other horse expected to challenge them is Willy D’s, last-out winner of the Lake Ouachita at Oaklawn. Long shots Forged Steel and Navajo Warrior were entered, but owner Mark Cornett (who is also part-owner of White Abarrio) announced that both would be scratched and rerouted to other races.

Run since 1982, the Stephen Foster is one of the major races for older dirt route horses. Four have gone on to win Horse of the Year after wins in this race: Black Tie Affair (1991), Saint Liam (2005), Curlin (2008), and Gun Runner (2017). Five have won the Stephen Foster and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the same year: in addition to Black Tie Affair, Saint Liam, and Gun Runner, Awesome Again (1998) and Blame (2010) also accomplished the feat.

Stephen Foster Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27 Track : Churchill Downs

: Churchill Downs Post Time : 6:14 Eastern Daylight Time

: 6:14 Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 1/8 miles

: 1 1/8 miles Age/Sex : four-year-olds and upward

: four-year-olds and upward Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2026 Stephen Foster Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the official field for the Stephen Foster, including post positions, trainers, and jockeys. Morning-line odds will be added when Churchill Downs releases that information.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Willy D’s Mike Maker Luis Saez 20-1 2 White Abarrio Saffie Joseph, Jr. Irad Ortiz, Jr. 3-1 3 Sovereignty Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 6-5 4 Baeza Bill Mott Flavien Prat 6-1 5 Magnitude Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 7-2

Stephen Foster Stakes Prep Race Results

Every horse in the Stephen Foster comes out of a stakes race last out, with all but one coming out of a graded or group race.

The only race with more than one last-out runner is the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) on April 18. That day, White Abarrio took advantage of Sovereignty, doing all the dirty work on the pace, rallying in the lane and crossing the wire a two-length winner over Sovereignty.

Though the Oaklawn Handicap was so good that it could be called a Grade 2 in name only this year, the only horse in the field coming out of a race at the official top level is Magnitude, who posted a frontrunning score in the Dubai World Cup (G1) on March 28. Baeza comes out of a seasonal debut in the Alysheba (G2), making him the only horse whose last start came over the local course; after a bad start, he rallied late to finish third, beaten less than a length. Last-out Santa Anita Gold Cup (G2) winner and last-out Pimlico Special (G2) winner Navajo Warrior were entered, but will be scratched.

The only horse who comes out of an ungraded race is Willy D’s, who fought tooth and nail on the lead to win the Lake Ouachita at Oaklawn on May 2.

Stephen Foster Stakes Preview, Contenders

These are the contenders entered in the Stephen Foster:

Willy D’s: Willy D’s doesn’t have to make the lead to win, as he showed two back in the Kentucky Cup Classic, but does tend to gun it from inside posts – expect to see speed from him here, especially with Luis Saez taking the call. 1 ⅛ miles is his best distance, but his only flop at the trip came at Churchill Downs last year in the Lukas Classic (G2), a less difficult race than this. Expect him to be part of a hot pace, but don’t expect him to be part of the picture at the end. White Abarrio: In an era of rushing horses off to stud, White Abarrio is a throwback – a seven-year-old horse who is still getting his blows in against the best of the best. He won the Oaklawn Handicap last out under a beautifully judged ride by Irad Ortiz, Jr., and if he can stay out of the pace battle in this spot, he has every chance to be in the picture at the finish, especially given trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr.’s knack with shippers this year. Sovereignty: Last time he was taken off his style in a race that looked like it didn’t have a lot of pace. He ended up disputing matters with Journalism, only for White Abarrio to pick up the pieces. But now, he’s got Willy D’s and Magnitude who have a lot of early pace – meaning Junior Alvarado can settle him somewhere off the pace and get him rolling in the later stages, his more common running style. There’s a lot to like, especially with his local form and his upside second off the lay. The only drawback is the likely short price. Baeza: His seasonal debut in the Alysheba was a good effort, but it suggests that even at age four, he isn’t a particularly good gate horse. At least, much like last out, he’ll get a decent amount of pace to chase, and perhaps the switch back to Flavien Prat, his rider in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont last year, could help his case as well. It’s hard to see him suddenly being everyone for top honors – but he fires consistently enough and gets a good enough setup that a piece of the exotics is a fair expectation. Magnitude: Magnitude is the classiest of the speed brigade in this race. The drawback is, he’ll have a lot to contend with early, given Willy D’s to his inside and both Forged Steel and Navajo Warrior outside, if he really sends it. The thing that makes him dangerous, however, is that he doesn’t have to send all the way to the front – he won the Clark over this distance and surface in stalk-and-pounce fashion. So, especially if it unfolds Saturday, that forward positions are premium, Magnitude could get a plum spot just off the pacesetters and have enough in the tank to hold off a bunch of classy late runners. Forged Steel: Forged Steel will be scratched from the race. Navajo Warrior: Navajo Warrior will be scratched from the race.

Stephen Foster Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Stephen Foster Stakes?

A: The Stephen Foster happens Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 6:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Q: Where is the Stephen Foster Stakes?

A: The Stephen Foster Stakes happens at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Stephen Foster Stakes?

A: Nine trainers have won the Stephen Foster twice. Three are no longer active: Forrest Kaelin, Jere Smith, Sr., and Patrick Byrne. Steve Asmussen, Mark Casse, Bill Mott, Todd Pletcher, Al Stall, and Dallas Stewart are all active. Two of these trainers have a chance to take the record alone. Steve Asmussen trains Magnitude, and Bill Mott has both Sovereignty and Baeza.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Stephen Foster Stakes?

A: The morning line has not been released yet for the Stephen Foster. However, as the reigning horse of the year and as the impressive winner of the Kentucky Derby over the course last year, Sovereignty will likely be favored for trainer Bill Mott, especially since the presence of more early speed in the field means Sovereignty can likely revert to his more typical off-the-pace style. However, watch for action on White Abarrio: he’s the one who toppled Sovereignty in Arkansas, and he looks as good as ever at age seven.

Q: Who is the best Stephen Foster Stakes jockey?

A: Robby Albarado and Pat Day lead all jockeys with three Stephen Foster Handicap wins apiece, though neither rider is active anymore. Four of the five jockeys in the 2026 edition have won the race once each: Irad Ortiz, Jr. (White Abarrio) won with Mindframe in 2025, Jose Ortiz (Magnitude) won with Maxfield in 2021, Flavien Prat (Baeza) won with West Will Power in 2023, and Luis Saez (Willy D’s) won with Kingsbarns in 2024.

Q: Who won the Stephen Foster Stakes in 2025?

A: Mindframe won the 2025 Stephen Foster for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. Pletcher does not have an entrant in 2026, though Ortiz takes the reins on White Abarrio for trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.