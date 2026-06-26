Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets & Props (June 26)

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-130)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 8 p.m. ET, Cape Verde faces Saudi Arabia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Maybe the story of the tourney so far, Cape Verde sit on two points and have a shot to advance with a draw -- a draw could even get them second in the group if Uruguay lose to Spain -- but would definitely go through with a win. Saudi Arabia have one point and a -4 goal difference, and they need to win to have any chance to advance.

We've seen Cape Verde soak up tons of pressure versus Spain and Uruguay and live to tell about it. With a draw giving them a chance to advance, I think they'll deploy the same counter-attacking strategy and turn this into a game with few quality chances.

Saudi Arabia have just one goal through two games and should have a hard time creating much against a solid Cape Verde defense.

In my eyes, it all points to this being a low-scoring game.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.