Norway vs France Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup Match

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
🚨 MASSIVE SHOCKS — ❌ HAALAND BENCHED (official team sheet) · ❌ ØDEGAARD BENCHED · ❌ NYLAND BENCHED · STRAND LARSEN STARTS ST · SELVIK GK · NORWAY MASSIVELY ROTATED · FRANCE FULL STRENGTH RESPONDS
World Soccer Talk confirmed: "The official sheets contain a pair of massive tactical shocks. Solbakken has named Haaland and Odegaard among the substitutes." France responded by naming a loaded XI — Mbappe, Dembele, Olise and Doue all start. All Haaland anytime scorer pre-match bets should be paused — live-bet his anytime scorer when he enters the pitch.
⚡ Betting Impact — What Confirmed Lineups Change Now
❌ HAALAND BENCHED — Pause all Haaland pre-match anytime scorer bets. He is likely to enter ~55-65 min if Norway need a goal. When he comes on, immediately live-bet his anytime scorer on FanDuel — it will be available at elevated odds given Norway's rotated lineup.
✅ MBAPPE CONFIRMED STARTING — -110 anytime scorer is fully live. France's full attacking four (Dembele, Olise, Doue, Mbappe) all confirmed starters. Key change: Kone replaces Rabiot in DM pivot, Lacroix replaces Saliba at CB.
🇳🇴 Norway Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1
4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED OFFICIAL TEAM SHEET❌ Haaland BENCH · ❌ Ødegaard BENCH · ❌ Nyland BENCH
4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED · MASSIVE ROTATION
STRAND LARSEN
ST · Getafe · starts ahead of HAALAND (BENCH)
SCHJELDERUP
RAM
AASGAARD
CAM · replaces ØDEGAARD
BOBB
LAM · Man City
BERG
DM · Brighton
AURSNES
DM · Benfica
BJØRKAN
RB
ØSTIGÅRD
RCB
GREGERSEN
LCB · new CB
THORSTVEDT
LB
SELVIK
GK · backup · replaces NYLAND (BENCH)
✅ CONFIRMED OFFICIAL TEAM SHEET · World Soccer Talk + khelnow.com confirmed · ❌ Haaland / Ødegaard / Nyland all BENCH
🇳🇴 Norway Bench — Live-bet Haaland & Ødegaard anytime scorer on FanDuel the moment they enter
⚽ HAALAND — live-bet when enters⚽ ØDEGAARD — live-bet when entersNyland GKPedersen RBNusaSørlothAjer
🇫🇷 France Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1
4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED OFFICIAL TEAM SHEET❌ Saliba OUT · Lacroix CB · Kone (not Rabiot) DM
❌ SALIBA OUT · LACROIX STARTS
4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED · FULL STRENGTH
MBAPPÉ ⭐
ST · Real Madrid · 4 WC goals · -110 FD ✅
DEMBÉLÉ
RAM · PSG · +175 ✅
OLISE ⭐
CAM · Bayern · +195 ✅
DOUÉ
LAM · PSG · +220
KONE
DM · Roma · ≠ Rabiot
TCHOUAMÉNI
DM · Real Madrid
UPAMECANO
RCB · Bayern
KOUNDÉ
RB · Barca
T.HERNANDEZ
LB · Al Hilal
LACROIX
LCB · replaces SALIBA❌
MAIGNAN
GK · AC Milan
✅ CONFIRMED · World Soccer Talk official team sheet · Konate on bench · Lacroix replaces Saliba · Kone starts not Rabiot
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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