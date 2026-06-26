Norway vs France Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup Match

Norway vs France Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel ⚽ 🚨 OFFICIAL CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TODAY 3PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM FOXBOROUGH · FOX · GROUP I MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Norway vs France · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations Norway vs France: Confirmed Lineups & Formations 🚨 HAALAND BENCHED · ØDEGAARD BENCHED · NYLAND BENCHED · Norway 4-2-3-1 rotated · Strand Larsen ST · Selvik GK · France full strength: Mbappe leads · Lacroix CB · Kone/Tchouameni DM All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ 🚨 MASSIVE SHOCKS — ❌ HAALAND BENCHED (official team sheet) · ❌ ØDEGAARD BENCHED · ❌ NYLAND BENCHED · STRAND LARSEN STARTS ST · SELVIK GK · NORWAY MASSIVELY ROTATED · FRANCE FULL STRENGTH RESPONDS World Soccer Talk confirmed: "The official sheets contain a pair of massive tactical shocks. Solbakken has named Haaland and Odegaard among the substitutes." France responded by naming a loaded XI — Mbappe, Dembele, Olise and Doue all start. All Haaland anytime scorer pre-match bets should be paused — live-bet his anytime scorer when he enters the pitch. Norway ML · FD +360 Draw +400 · O/U 3.5 · Over +125 Mbappe -110 confirmed · Haaland BENCH — live-bet entry France ML · FD -175 ⚡ Betting Impact — What Confirmed Lineups Change Now ❌ HAALAND BENCHED — Pause all Haaland pre-match anytime scorer bets. He is likely to enter ~55-65 min if Norway need a goal. When he comes on, immediately live-bet his anytime scorer on FanDuel — it will be available at elevated odds given Norway's rotated lineup. ✅ MBAPPE CONFIRMED STARTING — -110 anytime scorer is fully live. France's full attacking four (Dembele, Olise, Doue, Mbappe) all confirmed starters. Key change: Kone replaces Rabiot in DM pivot, Lacroix replaces Saliba at CB. 🇳🇴 Norway Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED OFFICIAL TEAM SHEET ❌ Haaland BENCH · ❌ Ødegaard BENCH · ❌ Nyland BENCH 4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED · MASSIVE ROTATION STRAND LARSEN ST · Getafe · starts ahead of HAALAND (BENCH) SCHJELDERUP RAM AASGAARD CAM · replaces ØDEGAARD BOBB LAM · Man City BERG DM · Brighton AURSNES DM · Benfica BJØRKAN RB ØSTIGÅRD RCB GREGERSEN LCB · new CB THORSTVEDT LB SELVIK GK · backup · replaces NYLAND (BENCH) ✅ CONFIRMED OFFICIAL TEAM SHEET · World Soccer Talk + khelnow.com confirmed · ❌ Haaland / Ødegaard / Nyland all BENCH 🇳🇴 Norway Bench — Live-bet Haaland & Ødegaard anytime scorer on FanDuel the moment they enter ⚽ HAALAND — live-bet when enters ⚽ ØDEGAARD — live-bet when enters Nyland GK Pedersen RB Nusa Sørloth Ajer 🇫🇷 France Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED OFFICIAL TEAM SHEET ❌ Saliba OUT · Lacroix CB · Kone (not Rabiot) DM ❌ SALIBA OUT · LACROIX STARTS 4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED · FULL STRENGTH MBAPPÉ ⭐ ST · Real Madrid · 4 WC goals · -110 FD ✅ DEMBÉLÉ RAM · PSG · +175 ✅ OLISE ⭐ CAM · Bayern · +195 ✅ DOUÉ LAM · PSG · +220 KONE DM · Roma · ≠ Rabiot TCHOUAMÉNI DM · Real Madrid UPAMECANO RCB · Bayern KOUNDÉ RB · Barca T.HERNANDEZ LB · Al Hilal LACROIX LCB · replaces SALIBA❌ MAIGNAN GK · AC Milan ✅ CONFIRMED · World Soccer Talk official team sheet · Konate on bench · Lacroix replaces Saliba · Kone starts not Rabiot 🇫🇷 France Bench · Konate CB · Thuram · Barcola · Cherki · Rabiot · Mateta · Kante · incredible depth Konate CB Thuram FW Barcola LW Cherki Rabiot MF Mateta 📋 Key Facts & Confirmed Scorer Recommendations ✅ Mbappe -110 FULLY LIVE (confirmed starting · 4 WC goals · brace both WC 2026 games · $10→$19.09) -110 ✅ Dembele +175 FULLY LIVE (confirmed RW · scored vs Iraq · Ballon d'Or · $10→$27.50) +175 ✅ Olise +195 FULLY LIVE (confirmed CAM · 3 WC assists · gets into shooting positions · $10→$29.50) +195 ✅ Strand Larsen (check FD · confirmed ST · different threat to Haaland · Norway's actual striker today) check FD 🚨 HAALAND — DO NOT PRE-BET. Live-bet his anytime scorer on FanDuel the moment he enters (~55-65 min if Norway need a goal) FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway vs France · 3PM ET TODAY · Gillette Stadium · FOX Bet Norway vs France on FanDuel Mbappe -110 ✅ · Dembele +175 ✅ · Olise +195 ✅ · Haaland sub — live-bet on entry Bet Now CONFIRMED OFFICIAL LINEUPS · World Soccer Talk confirmed official team sheets · Norway 4-2-3-1: Selvik; Bjørkan, Østigård, Gregersen, Thorstvedt; Berg, Aursnes; Schjelderup, Aasgaard, Bobb; Strand Larsen · ❌ HAALAND BENCH · ❌ ØDEGAARD BENCH · ❌ NYLAND BENCH · France 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Upamecano, Koundé, T.Hernandez, Lacroix; Kone, Tchouameni; Dembele, Mbappe, Olise, Doue · ❌ Saliba OUT · Konate bench · France -175 / Norway +360 / O/U 3.5 Over +125 · Must be 21+

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