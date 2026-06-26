Senegal vs Iraq Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Match

Senegal vs Iraq Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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📋 CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TODAY 3PM ET · BMO FIELD TORONTO · FOX · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Senegal vs Iraq · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations
Senegal vs Iraq: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Senegal 4-3-3 · Diaw GK · Koulibaly captain · Sarr · Jackson · Mané attack · Iraq 4-2-3-1 · Al-Hamadi ST · Iqbal CAM · ❌ Mendy OUT · ❌ Hussein OUT
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · FD: Senegal -450 · Must be 21+
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS — ❌ MENDY OUT (knee · Mory Diaw GK) · ❌ HUSSEIN OUT (muscle · Al-Hamadi ST) · SENEGAL 4-3-3 FULL ATTACK · KOULIBALY STARTS · MANE JACKSON SARR FRONT THREE · IRAQ 4-2-3-1 IQBAL CAM
Multi-source consensus: RotoWire, World Soccer Talk, FotMob, Oddschecker, Goal.com, ESPN all agree. Senegal full attacking 4-3-3 confirmed — Mané, Jackson and Sarr all starting. Iraq missing their only WC goalscorer (Hussein) — Al-Hamadi leads the line. All confirmed scorer props for Mané, Sarr and Jackson are now fully live.
Senegal ML · FD
-450
Draw +550 · Iraq +1100 · FD confirmed
Mané +116 ✅ · Sarr +130 ✅ · Jackson +130 ✅
Iraq ML · FD
+1100
⚡ Betting Impact — What Confirmed Lineups Change
✅ SENEGAL FULL ATTACK CONFIRMED: Mané, Jackson and Sarr all confirmed starters. All three scorer props are fully live. FOX's Senegal -2.5 +165 primary bet is strongly backed by this lineup — Senegal deploying their strongest possible attack against the weakest defence they face at this tournament.
⚠️ HUSSEIN OUT confirmed: Iraq's only World Cup goal scored by Hussein. Al-Hamadi has 6 tournament shots but 0 goals. Senegal clean sheet props are now upgraded — Iraq's attacking threat is significantly reduced without their primary striker.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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