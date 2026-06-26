Senegal vs Iraq Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Match

Senegal vs Iraq Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel 🦁 📋 CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TODAY 3PM ET · BMO FIELD TORONTO · FOX · GROUP I MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Senegal vs Iraq · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations Senegal vs Iraq: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Senegal 4-3-3 · Diaw GK · Koulibaly captain · Sarr · Jackson · Mané attack · Iraq 4-2-3-1 · Al-Hamadi ST · Iqbal CAM · ❌ Mendy OUT · ❌ Hussein OUT All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · FD: Senegal -450 · Must be 21+ ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS — ❌ MENDY OUT (knee · Mory Diaw GK) · ❌ HUSSEIN OUT (muscle · Al-Hamadi ST) · SENEGAL 4-3-3 FULL ATTACK · KOULIBALY STARTS · MANE JACKSON SARR FRONT THREE · IRAQ 4-2-3-1 IQBAL CAM Multi-source consensus: RotoWire, World Soccer Talk, FotMob, Oddschecker, Goal.com, ESPN all agree. Senegal full attacking 4-3-3 confirmed — Mané, Jackson and Sarr all starting. Iraq missing their only WC goalscorer (Hussein) — Al-Hamadi leads the line. All confirmed scorer props for Mané, Sarr and Jackson are now fully live. Senegal ML · FD -450 Draw +550 · Iraq +1100 · FD confirmed Mané +116 ✅ · Sarr +130 ✅ · Jackson +130 ✅ Iraq ML · FD +1100 ⚡ Betting Impact — What Confirmed Lineups Change ✅ SENEGAL FULL ATTACK CONFIRMED: Mané, Jackson and Sarr all confirmed starters. All three scorer props are fully live. FOX's Senegal -2.5 +165 primary bet is strongly backed by this lineup — Senegal deploying their strongest possible attack against the weakest defence they face at this tournament. ⚠️ HUSSEIN OUT confirmed: Iraq's only World Cup goal scored by Hussein. Al-Hamadi has 6 tournament shots but 0 goals. Senegal clean sheet props are now upgraded — Iraq's attacking threat is significantly reduced without their primary striker. 🇸🇳 Senegal Confirmed XI — 4-3-3 4-3-3 · CONFIRMED MULTI-SOURCE ❌ Mendy OUT → Diaw GK Koulibaly starts despite pressure 4-3-3 · NEED GOALS · CONFIRMED MANÉ ⭐ LW · Al Nassr · +116 ✅ JACKSON ⭐ ST · Chelsea · +130 ✅ SARR ⭐ RW · Palace · +130 ✅ · 2 goals vs NOR I. GUEYE CM · Everton CAMARA CM P. GUEYE CM · Marseille DIATTA RB KOULIBALY (c) RCB · Al Hilal NIAKHATÉ LCB M. DIOUF LB MORY DIAW GK · Le Havre · ❌ Mendy OUT (knee) ✅ Confirmed: RotoWire · World Soccer Talk · FotMob · Oddschecker · Goal.com · ESPN all agree 🇸🇳 Senegal Bench · Mbaye PSG 18yo (scored vs FRA from bench) · I.Ndiaye Everton · Dieng · Jakobs · Y.Diouf GK Mbaye PSG 18yo (scored vs FRA) I.Ndiaye Everton Dieng Jakobs Y.Diouf GK 🇮🇶 Iraq Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1 4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED MULTI-SOURCE ❌ Hussein OUT → Al-Hamadi ST 4-2-3-1 · CONFIRMED AL-HAMADI ST · Ipswich · ❌ Hussein OUT · +500 anytime QASEM RAM Z. IQBAL ⭐ CAM · Man Utd · Iraq's key man BAYESH LAM AL-AMMARI DM Z. ISMAEL DM H. ALI RB TAHSEEN RCB HASHEM LCB DOSKI LB AHMED BASIL GK ✅ Confirmed: RotoWire · WST · 101GreatGoals · Oddschecker · Goal.com · ❌ Hussein OUT · Al-Hamadi leads · Iqbal (Man Utd) Iraq's creative key 💰 Confirmed Scorer Recommendations · FanDuel ✅ #1 — Mané +116 FULLY LIVE (confirmed LW · FOX +135 · all-time SEN scorer · final WC · $10→$21.60) +116 ✅ #2 — Sarr +130 FULLY LIVE (confirmed RW · 2 goals vs Norway · 3 WC goals · $10→$23) +130 ✅ #3 — Jackson +130 FULLY LIVE (confirmed ST · Chelsea · central finisher · most box touches · $10→$23) +130 ⚠️ Al-Hamadi +500 (confirmed ST · Hussein OUT · 6 WC shots 0 goals · wants Iraq's first WC point · $5 dart) +500 🎯 Mbaye +200 (PSG 18yo · bench confirmed · scored vs France last game from bench · $5 dart if enters) +200 FanDuel Sportsbook · Senegal vs Iraq · 3PM ET TODAY · BMO Field Toronto · FOX Bet Senegal vs Iraq on FanDuel Mané +116 ✅ · Sarr +130 ✅ · Jackson +130 ✅ · Senegal -450 · Al-Hamadi +500 Bet Now CONFIRMED LINEUPS · Sources: RotoWire · World Soccer Talk · FotMob · Oddschecker · Goal.com · ESPN · 101GreatGoals · Senegal 4-3-3: Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, M.Diouf; I.Gueye, P.Gueye, Camara; Sarr, Jackson, Mané · Iraq 4-2-3-1: Basil; H.Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Al-Ammari, Z.Ismael; Qasem, Z.Iqbal, Bayesh; Al-Hamadi · ❌ Mendy OUT confirmed · ❌ Hussein OUT confirmed · FD: Senegal -450 / Draw +550 / Iraq +1100 · Mané +116 · Sarr +130 · Jackson +130 · Must be 21+

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