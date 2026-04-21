2026 NFL Draft: Top 5 Defensive Prospects at Each Position -- Scouting Reports & Team Fits

The 2026 NFL Draft is one of the deepest defensive classes in recent memory. While the offensive skill position groups — particularly wide receivers and quarterbacks — have captured significant attention in the pre-draft cycle, the real strength of this class lives on the defensive side of the ball. From a consensus top-five pick at linebacker out of Ohio State to a historic safety class that could see three players selected in the first round, NFL front offices have a rare opportunity to reshape their defenses with genuine impact players at every level.

Whether you are tracking 2026 NFL Draft rankings, looking for the best prospects by position, or searching for which teams need defensive help heading into draft day, this comprehensive guide breaks down the top five players at every defensive position in the class — including deep scouting analysis and the best NFL team fits for each prospect.

The 2026 NFL Draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Here is everything you need to know about the top defensive prospects available on all three days.

2026 NFL Draft: Top 5 Defensive Prospects for Each Position

Edge Rushers (EDGE/Defensive End)

The edge rusher group is the strongest position unit on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 class. Multiple prospects project as Day 1 starters with legitimate pass-rush upside, and the depth extends well into Day 2.

1. Rueben Bain Jr. — Miami | 6-foot-3, 270 lbs | Projected Round: Top 15

2026 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick 2026 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick Rueben Bain Jr. -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rueben Bain Jr. is the consensus top edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft class and one of the most complete pass rushers to come out of the ACC in several years. At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, Bain profiles as a thick, powerful presence who can hold his own against the run while bringing a well-developed pass-rush arsenal to every snap. He is a three-year starter at Miami who finished his collegiate career with 35.5 sacks, 52.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles — production that puts him among the most statistically accomplished defensive linemen in this draft class regardless of position.

What makes Bain special is his combination of quick, powerful hands and exceptional natural knee bend that allows him to generate consistent leverage advantages against offensive tackles at any level of competition. He has an arm-over move that generates first-step pressure before linemen can fully anchor, and he converts speed to power seamlessly when his initial quickness does not win the rep outright. He aligns flexibly from a 4-technique down to a wide 9-technique and plays effectively from both a two-point and three-point stance, giving defensive coordinators genuine schematic versatility. His arm length is slightly below ideal at 32 1/8 inches, but his quick strike and hand-combat speed consistently compensate for that limitation. He also has career numbers of 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in his final regular season alone.

One note that has circulated in pre-draft reporting: Bain was involved in a 2024 car accident in which a person later died, and that situation could affect his draft positioning depending on how teams evaluate character concerns. Multiple analysts have noted he remains a top-five talent on the field regardless of how that situation resolves.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Cincinnati Bengals need a long-term edge rusher to replace Trey Hendrickson and have been the most consistent landing spot for Bain in mock drafts. The New England Patriots, rebuilding their pass rush from scratch, represent another ideal destination. Any 4-3 base defense running a one-gap scheme maximizes Bain's ability to use his first step and hand quickness.

2. David Bailey — Texas Tech | 6-foot-4, 263 lbs | Projected Round: Top 10

David Bailey is the most physically gifted edge rusher in this draft class and appears consistently in the top 10 of every major 2026 NFL Draft big board. His 6-foot-4, 263-pound frame gives him the ideal combination of length and athleticism that NFL teams covet at the position, and his production at Texas Tech — 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his final season — reflects a player who operated as the primary focus of opposing offensive game plans and succeeded anyway. Bailey won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award and was a consensus All-American in 2025.

Bailey's pass-rush game is built on an explosive first step that consistently beats offensive tackles in the initial phase, combined with elite hand technique that allows him to win with multiple moves rather than relying on one singular rush. His inside counter is particularly lethal — he sells the outside speed rush convincingly and then cuts back inside past the overcommitted tackle in a sequence that professional pass rushers spend years trying to develop. His motor is exceptional, and he finishes rushes with urgency rather than coasting when the play extends.

The one question on Bailey entering the draft is whether his relatively slight frame for the position — 263 pounds is light for an every-down edge defender at the NFL level — will require additional development time before he is truly ready to hold the point of attack in the run game against NFL offensive linemen. His pass-rush production is unquestioned; his durability and run-stop consistency at the next level are the developmental hurdles he will need to clear.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Las Vegas Raiders, selecting early in the first round, have significant need at edge rusher and have been strongly linked to Bailey. The Jacksonville Jaguars rebuilding their defensive front and the Cleveland Browns seeking premium edge talent are also natural destinations.

3. T.J. Parker — Clemson | 6-foot-3, 265 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First)

T.J. Parker is the most technically refined pass rusher in the 2026 class after the top two, and his pedigree at Clemson — one of the most decorated programs for developing NFL edge rushers in the country — adds legitimate credibility to his projection as a first-round pick. Parker had 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 2025 for the Tigers and earned multiple All-ACC honors across his career. His pass-rush style is efficient and precise — no wasted movement, excellent timing on his hand swipes and inside moves, and the ability to redirect off contact to find new angles to the quarterback that many college pass rushers never develop.

What scouts have consistently highlighted on Parker's tape is his burst off the snap combined with genuine body control around the corner. He bends well for his size and generates meaningful pressure even against prepared blockers because his initial move is difficult to predict. He has shown enough run-stopping capability to project as a three-down player at the next level rather than a situational rusher — his willingness to take on blocks and set the edge is above average for a prospect his size.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Philadelphia Eagles — who use edge rushers in multiple alignments and have seen draft capital invested in the position previously — could use Parker as a complementary piece alongside their defensive front. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, both searching for long-term edge options, are also consistently mentioned.

4. Keldric Faulk — Auburn | 6-foot-4, 260 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First)

Keldric Faulk is the most versatile player in the edge rusher group and one of the more underrated prospects in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. His unique value is that he projects as genuinely effective in multiple roles — he can play as a traditional 4-3 defensive end, kick inside to three-technique in sub-packages, or stand up as a 3-4 outside linebacker in two-high shell defenses. That positional versatility gives him a floor higher than most edge prospects in this class because no matter how his primary role develops, he provides a valuable supplementary function.

Faulk's best traits are his length, functional strength, and pass-rush intelligence. He consistently wins by understanding leverage better than most college pass rushers, and his array of inside counters gives offensive linemen no clean anchor point when trying to cut off his rush angles. He excels at holding the line of scrimmage in run defense and generating pressure through calculated power rather than pure speed — a skill that translates well regardless of the scheme he enters. Bleacher Report's scouting department named him the most versatile defensive lineman in the class.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Pittsburgh Steelers selecting at the back end of the first round are an ideal fit given their need for flexible defensive line depth. The Dallas Cowboys, who use multiple fronts under Mike Zimmer's defense, and the Baltimore Ravens with their complex defensive structure would both maximize Faulk's positional range.

5. Cashius Howell — Texas A&M | 6-foot-2.5, 253 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First) / Round 2

Cashius Howell is one of the most compelling developmental prospects in this class, a player whose athletic testing results and pass-rush production suggest significantly more NFL upside than his slightly under-the-radar collegiate career implies. His most significant accolade: he measured in at the 2026 NFL Combine with 30 1/4-inch arms — tied for the second-shortest in the position group — yet still registered a 4.59-second forty at 253 pounds, a respectable burst number for a prospect his size. Howell earned honorable mention All-ACC honors at Bowling Green (9.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss in 2023) before transferring to Texas A&M, where he recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 13 games.

His pass-rush game features excellent burst and natural hand technique that belies his lack of ideal length. He can convert speed to power quickly, gets tackles on their heels rapidly when he wins with his first step, and has legitimate bend and squeeze around the corner for a player his size. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com ranked him as the fifth-best edge rusher in the class, calling out his 2025 production as nearly identical to current Chargers Pro Bowl edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. The Bowling Green-to-Texas A&M transfer path makes his ceiling harder to project than a four-year Power Five starter, but his athletic profile and pass-rush instincts support a legitimate first or second-day investment.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Buffalo Bills have been connected to Howell in multiple reports as a fit for their 4-3 defensive scheme. The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, both teams running sophisticated sub-package defensive systems, could use Howell as a pass-rush specialist who develops into a full-time starter.

Defensive Tackles (Interior Defensive Line)

The defensive tackle class in 2026 is not as deep as the edge group, but it features two legitimate first-round caliber players and strong depth on Day 2 for teams willing to invest in interior defensive line talent.

1. Peter Woods — Clemson | 6-foot-3, 300 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1

2026 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick 2026 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick Peter Woods +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Peter Woods is the consensus top defensive tackle in the 2026 class and one of the cleanest defensive line prospects overall in this draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Clemson product is what NFL scouts describe as a "gap shooter" — a quickness-over-power interior defender who uses first-step explosiveness and technical hand work to disrupt running lanes and generate pocket push before opposing blockers can fully anchor. Multiple scouting services have described him as one of the most technically complete defensive tackle prospects in recent years, with an outstanding combination of quickness, functional strength, awareness, and block-shedding ability that allows him to play effectively in both two-gap and one-gap defensive schemes.

Woods earned Freshman All-American honors at Clemson in 2023 before developing into a full-time disruptive force across three seasons with the Tigers. Walter Football's scouting report compares his style of play and NFL projection to Grady Jarrett — a three-technique tackle who wins with quickness and intelligence rather than raw power, capable of becoming a core piece in a one-gap penetrating scheme. His best quality is the consistency with which he fights through blocks and finds the ball carrier — there is no wasted movement in his game at the point of attack, and his lateral athleticism allows him to stay involved in plays that go away from his initial gap assignment.

One concern scouts have raised is that Woods battled weight management issues in 2024 before arriving at the 2025 season at a cleaner, more effective playing weight. Maintaining discipline at 300 pounds over an NFL season is a legitimate professional challenge, though his commitment to the issue suggests it is manageable rather than structural.

Best NFL Team Fits: The New York Giants need interior defensive line help alongside Dexter Lawrence and have been among the most frequently mentioned teams in Woods landing-spot projections. The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, both needing interior disruption, are also strong fits. Any team running a one-gap base defense in the mold of the 49ers' defensive system gets the most out of Woods's athleticism.

2. Kayden McDonald — Ohio State | 6-foot-2, 326 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First) / Round 2

Kayden McDonald is the most dominant nose tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft class and the player that Bleacher Report's scouting department designated as the best nose tackle in the entire class. At 6-foot-2, 326 pounds with surprising quickness and agility for his size, McDonald is the kind of interior anchor that contending teams pay premium prices to acquire. He plays with leverage understanding, powerful hands, and the ability to command double teams consistently — a rare trait at any level of football that frees up linebackers to make plays the way his Ohio State teammates benefited from him all season.

McDonald's 2025 campaign at Ohio State was quietly outstanding — 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks while serving as the centerpiece of the Buckeyes' national championship defense. His bull rush is his primary weapon, but he has developed inside counter moves that give him credibility as a genuine two-down threat on all snap counts rather than strictly a run-stopper. McDonald himself articulated his NFL value clearly at the Combine: "I command double teams and I'm going to free up the linebackers." That is exactly the role his profile supports, and it is one of the most valuable things an interior defensive lineman can do for a team's overall defensive structure.

Best NFL Team Fits: The New York Jets have four picks in the top 50 of the 2026 draft and consistent need at interior defensive line depth behind Quinnen Williams. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are also natural fits. Any team running a two-gap 3-4 base defense gets immediate value from McDonald's ability to handle single and double-team blocks without giving ground.

3. Keldric Faulk — Auburn | see Edge Rusher section above — also projects as DT

As noted in the edge rusher section, Faulk's scheme versatility means teams can deploy him as either a stand-up edge or a three-technique defensive tackle. His interior pass-rush ability and length make him equally valuable in either role.

4. Lee Hunter — Texas Tech | 6-foot-4, 295 lbs | Projected Round: Round 2

Lee Hunter is one of the most intriguing boom-or-bust prospects in the 2026 defensive tackle class. His combination of frame, athleticism, and physical tools suggests upside that has not yet been fully realized at the college level — scouts who have studied his tape extensively believe he has the athletic profile to develop into a premium interior pass rusher at the next level, but his technique and consistency still trail his physical gifts significantly at this stage of his career. Hunter was drafted with a Round 2 grade by the majority of analysts, and Bleacher Report's scouting department named him fourth among defensive tackles in the class.

His most attractive quality is his first-step burst for a player his size, which generates immediate leverage advantages before blockers can fully set. He shows flash plays on his tape where he dominates his opponent and disrupts the pocket in ways that make NFL scouts lean forward, but those plays are interspersed with inconsistent technique and effort-level variance that leaves teams uncertain about which version of Hunter they are drafting. His upside may be the greatest of any defensive tackle in this class — the raw athleticism and physicality to develop an interior pass-rush attack are both present. His immediate floor is lower than Woods or McDonald, making him a higher-risk, higher-reward selection.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles both have developmental defensive line philosophies built around athletic interior players and would maximize Hunter's potential through coaching. The Kansas City Chiefs have historically found value in developing interior pass rushers from the second round.

5. Caleb Banks — Florida | 6-foot-4, 315 lbs | Projected Round: Round 2

Caleb Banks is the best interior pass rusher among the defensive tackle prospects in the 2026 class — Bleacher Report's scouting department designated him the top pass-rushing DT in the group — and his combination of size, athleticism, and motor make him a compelling second-round investment despite legitimate medical concerns that have depressed his draft stock. Banks posted significant production at Florida, and his active hands and quickness generate pressure on a higher percentage of pass-rush reps than any other tackle prospect in the class.

The concern on Banks centers on undisclosed medical information that multiple reports have flagged as a potential red flag discovered at the Combine. Teams doing due diligence will need to clear him medically before investing meaningful draft capital, and those who do may land one of the better value selections in the entire 2026 draft. His talent as a pass-rushing interior lineman is legitimate and translatable to the NFL level — he simply needs a clean bill of health and a defensive system that prioritizes interior disruption.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Cincinnati Bengals, who have historically found value in defensive tackle prospects through the second round, and the Atlanta Falcons are among the teams best positioned to absorb the medical risk in exchange for Banks's athletic ceiling.

Linebackers

The linebacker class in 2026 is the deepest and most talented group at the position in several years. Ohio State alone has produced two top-15 prospects, and the depth extends well into Day 2 with legitimate starters available at every tier.

1. Arvell Reese — Ohio State | 6-foot-4, 243 lbs | Projected Round: Top 5

2026 NFL Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick Arvell Reese -130 David Bailey -115 Rueben Bain Jr. +12500 Sonny Styles +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Arvell Reese is the most electrifying defensive prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class and a legitimate top-five pick. The 20-year-old Ohio State linebacker is frequently compared to Micah Parsons — a franchise-altering hybrid defender whose combination of size, speed, explosiveness, and football intelligence allows him to play virtually anywhere on the defensive front. Reese earned First-Team All-American honors, Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, and won consensus All-American recognition after recording 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 2025 as part of Ohio State's national championship defense.

His athletic profile is genuinely historic. Reese ran a 4.46 forty at 243 pounds, measures similarly to Rams Pro Bowl linebacker Byron Young, and has already developed go-to pass-rush moves that have earned him comparison to elite professional edge rushers rather than off-ball linebackers. He can play as an off-ball Will linebacker, a stand-up EDGE in sub-packages, or rush from a three-point stance — the kind of alignment versatility that Micah Parsons has used to become the most disruptive player in the NFL. Bleacher Report designated Reese as the class's best blitzer, best run stopper, and most versatile player at the linebacker position. All three simultaneously.

His one developmental area is run diagnosis — his angles of attack and initial reading of the backfield are average for a prospect with his physical gifts, but he processes information quickly once triggered and has elite pursuit speed to recover from initial misreads. James Laurinaitis coaching linebackers at Ohio State and his time under Matt Patricia's defense have given him a head start on understanding NFL-level defensive concepts.

Best NFL Team Fits: The New Orleans Saints, selecting seventh overall, are the most frequently projected landing spot. The New York Jets, who traded Jermaine Johnson and need edge/linebacker hybrids, and the Tennessee Titans rebuilding their defensive structure are also premium fits. Any defensive coordinator who values Parsons-style versatility will covet Reese above virtually any other prospect in this class.

2. Sonny Styles — Ohio State | 6-foot-4, 244 lbs | Projected Round: Top 10

Sonny Styles is one of the most unique prospects in the 2026 class — a 6-foot-4, 244-pound former safety who transitioned to linebacker at Ohio State and proceeded to post a nearly perfect 9.99 Relative Athletic Score at the Combine, ranking as the fourth-best athletic score by any linebacker since 1987. His 4.46 forty, 43.5-inch vertical, and 11-foot-2 broad jump at 244 pounds placed him in historically elite company. He is built to be a coverage linebacker — a player whose deep-safety background gives him man-coverage ability on tight ends and running backs that traditional linebackers simply cannot replicate.

Styles started three consecutive seasons at Ohio State and earned captain status for the Buckeyes in 2025, recording 82 tackles to go with 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2024. His best quality as a pro prospect is his ability to cover any player on the field from the linebacker position — he can follow elite tight ends in man coverage, take running backs in the flat, or play zone responsibilities at depth in a two-high shell, all while contributing meaningfully in run support. Bleacher Report named him the best coverage linebacker in the entire draft class. His pass-rush game is developing but already shows enough flash to be used as a situational blitzer.

Best NFL Team Fits: The New York Giants, who need a rangy linebacker who can cover in today's pass-heavy NFL, are widely projected as a landing spot in the top 10. The Kansas City Chiefs — who built a dynasty on coverage linebackers and hybrid defenders — and the San Francisco 49ers with their complex defensive system would maximize Styles's unique skill set.

3. Anthony Hill Jr. — Texas | 6-foot-3, 245 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Mid to Late First)

Anthony Hill Jr. is the most physically similar prospect to Arvell Reese in this class — a hybrid edge-rush/linebacker player with the athleticism and pass-rush experience to function as both a traditional off-ball linebacker and a stand-up rusher in sub-packages. Hill ran a 4.51 forty at the Combine and posted a 9.93 Relative Athletic Score — a historically exceptional number that confirms his elite athleticism relative to the linebacker position. His tape at Texas shows a player who consistently creates pressure from multiple alignments and brings the kind of high-energy, relentless effort that translates immediately to the NFL game.

Hill's 2025 season at Texas was productive across the board, and his development as a zone coverage defender — a weakness for many athletic hybrid linebackers — has been a focus of pre-draft reporting. He is not quite the complete product that Reese is, but the ceiling comparison is legitimate and the floor is higher than most players in this range of the draft because his athletic tools are undeniable and translatable regardless of scheme.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Chicago Bears, rebuilding their linebacker corps around young talent under head coach Ben Johnson's evolving defensive philosophy, and the New England Patriots are frequently projected landing spots. The Washington Commanders, who run an aggressive blitz-heavy system, would maximize Hill's pass-rush upside.

4. CJ Allen — Georgia | 6-foot-1, 230 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First) / Round 2

CJ Allen is the most instinctive run-stopping linebacker in the 2026 class and the kind of foundational middle linebacker that NFL teams in multiple defensive systems build their second and third levels around. The Georgia product finished his collegiate career with 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception while earning recognition as one of the best pure linebackers in the SEC over a three-year career in Athens. His football IQ is exceptional — he consistently diagnoses plays before the snap and takes efficient angles to the ball carrier that experienced coaches identify as a genuine separator from athletically superior but less instinctive players.

Allen's limitation is physical size — at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, he is undersized for a two-down linebacker at the NFL level and will face matchup challenges against larger tight ends and fullbacks near the line of scrimmage. His zone coverage ability is a developmental priority, and he chose not to run or perform athletic drills at the Combine, which left some evaluation questions unanswered. But his tape is exceptional and his run-stopping production in the SEC is as clean as any linebacker in this class.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Atlanta Falcons, who have long needed a genuine starting linebacker, and the Cleveland Browns' defense under new coordinator influence are natural destinations. Any team running a 4-2-5 base defensive structure that asks the middle linebacker to be a thumper against the run rather than a coverage liability maximizes Allen's skill set.

5. Jacob Rodriguez — Texas Tech | 6-foot-1, 237 lbs | Projected Round: Round 2

Jacob Rodriguez was the most decorated college football defensive player in the country in 2025, winning the Bronko Nagurski Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Dick Butkus Award, and Vince Lombardi Award simultaneously — the first player to win all four defensive awards in the same season in college football history. That kind of sweep does not happen by accident. Rodriguez's production at Texas Tech was genuinely extraordinary, and his athleticism — a 4.57 forty, 38.5-inch vertical, and 10-foot-1 broad jump at the Combine — confirmed that he is not a production-only prospect inflated by a weak conference schedule.

His draft stock sits in the second round rather than the first because of size concerns at 237 pounds and questions about scheme fit at the next level. He projects as a Will linebacker or weakside hybrid in a 4-3 base defense rather than an every-down linebacker in multiple schemes. But the production history and athletic testing tell a coherent story about a player whose football instincts and motor are elite, and who will find ways to make plays at the professional level once his role is clearly defined.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Los Angeles Rams' dynamic linebacker system and the Dallas Cowboys under their evolving defensive structure are strong landing spots. The Carolina Panthers, with early Day 2 picks and significant linebacker need, could also invest here.

Cornerbacks

The 2026 cornerback class features two legitimate first-round studs at the top and strong depth across the remainder of the class. Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy have been described by multiple evaluators as two of the best cornerbacks produced in the same draft class in several years.

1. Mansoor Delane — LSU | 6-foot-0, 187 lbs | Projected Round: Top 15

2026 NFL Draft - First Defensive Back Drafted 2026 NFL Draft - First Defensive Back Drafted Caleb Downs -160 Mansoor Delane +120 Jermod McCoy +3000 Dillon Thieneman +7500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mansoor Delane is the consensus CB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft and one of the highest-floor cornerback prospects the league has seen in a while. The LSU senior earned unanimous All-American and All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 after transferring from Virginia Tech, where he spent three seasons building one of the most comprehensive cornerback profiles in college football. He finished his collegiate career with 108 tackles, 83 assists, and eight interceptions across four seasons, including a 2025 season that he played through a core muscle injury — a detail that speaks volumes about his character and toughness.

Delane's defining quality is his elite processing and anticipation in both zone and man coverage. He is a suffocating presence in man coverage, capable of mirroring receivers through their route stems with his hips and footwork. His zone awareness is even more impressive — he reads quarterback eyes, anticipates release patterns, and positions himself to break on throws before they are released in ways that more physical but less intelligent cornerbacks cannot replicate. Delane ran a 4.38 forty at his Pro Day, answering the one legitimate question that scouts had attached to his profile before that workout. That elite speed combined with his exceptional coverage intelligence gives him a projection as a CB1 from Day 1 at the NFL level.

Multiple Pittsburgh Steelers analysts compared Delane and Jermod McCoy as "head and shoulders" above every other cornerback in the class and described them as genuinely challenging the very top players in the entire draft.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Los Angeles Rams, who traded away Trent McDuffie and need a CB1 replacement, have been the most consistent mock draft target. The Kansas City Chiefs, who traded All-Pro Trent McDuffie in the offseason and lost fellow starter Jaylen Watson, are widely projected to address the position with a top-15 pick. Any aggressive man-coverage team running press-heavy schemes gets the most out of Delane's technical mastery.

2. Jermod McCoy — Tennessee | 6-foot-1, 188 lbs | Projected Round: Top 15 (Medical-Dependent)

Jermod McCoy is a fascinating prospect whose draft position is almost entirely determined by the status of his left knee. He tore his ACL in January 2025, which forced him to miss his entire 2025 season at Tennessee, but his 2024 tape is exceptional enough that multiple evaluators have ranked him as the overall CB1 in this class on pure ability. McCoy allowed just a 50% catch rate in 2024 with four interceptions, six passes defensed, and smooth, sticky coverage in every film session available — he is a loose-hipped cornerback who is genuinely difficult to separate from in man coverage because his mirror ability is natural rather than constructed.

At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds with smooth transitions and efficient lateral movements, McCoy has the size to compete physically with large receivers while possessing the footwork to stay in phase through complex route combinations. His ball skills are elite — he attacks the catch point confidently and has produced turnovers at a rate that suggests natural play-making rather than scheme-created opportunities. If his knee clears medically and he enters training camp at full strength, there is a credible argument that he is the best cornerback in this class and a legitimate top-10 selection.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Dallas Cowboys have two first-round picks and significant cornerback need alongside DaRon Bland. The Detroit Lions, investing in a championship window, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are also among the most frequently cited landing spots for a healthy McCoy.

3. Avieon Terrell — Clemson | 5-foot-11, 186 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First)

Avieon Terrell carries one of the most natural comparisons in the 2026 NFL Draft — he is the younger brother of A.J. Terrell, the Atlanta Falcons cornerback selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And the comparison is not merely familial. Avieon shares his brother's coverage temperament, fluid athleticism, and clean transitions through breaks that make the position look effortless. He earned Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC honors in 2025 at Clemson, recording 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, and five forced fumbles — tying for third in the FBS in forced fumbles in a single season.

Terrell is at his best in press-man coverage, where he mirrors releases with timing and discipline and stays crowded to the route without relying on holding or grabbing to maintain position. He can play outside or inside the slot, is a willing and capable run defender for his size, and brings genuine ball production in a class where turnover creation at cornerback has been a premium. His size — 5-foot-11 at 186 pounds — limits him physically against larger boundary receivers in 50-50 situations, and his man-coverage ability is more impressive than his zone awareness at this stage of his development.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Seattle Seahawks lost multiple cornerbacks in free agency and have been projected as a landing spot for Terrell at the end of the first round. The Houston Texans, who run an aggressive press-man system under coach DeMeco Ryans, and the Dallas Cowboys represent natural fits.

4. Colton Hood — Tennessee | 6-foot-0, 193 lbs | Projected Round: Round 1 (Late First) / Round 2

Colton Hood emerged as Tennessee's primary cornerback in 2025 after Jermod McCoy's ACL injury removed him from the lineup, and the opportunity produced a breakout season that vaulted Hood into legitimate first-round consideration. He recorded 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and eight pass breakups across 12 starts for the Volunteers, earning Third-Team All-SEC honors in the process. His 4.44 forty at the Combine and ideal cornerback build at 6-foot-0 and 193 pounds give him the physical profile teams want from a starting outside corner.

Hood is a technically developing prospect who wins with physicality and effort as much as pure coverage ability at this stage. His best quality is his willingness to compete physically at the catch point — he is not easily outmuscled for contested balls despite his relatively lean frame, and his tackling numbers in the box reflect a player who does not avoid contact. His zone awareness and route anticipation are areas that coaching staffs will need to develop, but the foundation of a starting-caliber outside corner is clearly present in both his physical tools and his 2025 production.

Best NFL Team Fits: The New York Jets have four picks in the top 50 and significant cornerback need after a historically poor interception season in 2025. The Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders are also logical destinations for a player who projects as a starter by Year 2 with the right coaching staff.

5. Chris Johnson — San Diego State | 6-foot-0, 193 lbs | Projected Round: Round 2

Chris Johnson is the most underrated prospect in the cornerback class and a player who multiple evaluators believe offers Day 1 starting caliber production on Day 2 draft value. The San Diego State cornerback was overlooked for much of the pre-draft process due to his Mountain West conference pedigree, but his athleticism — confirmed through excellent Combine testing — and his tape both support a projection as a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He earned recognition as one of the best defensive backs produced by the Mountain West in several years and brings a combination of length and athleticism that translates to any coverage scheme.

Johnson's best qualities are his size, competitive toughness, and ball-production ability at a level of competition that did not always feature the talent necessary to fully test his ceiling. He consistently won his matchups in the Mountain West and showed enough technical awareness in both man and zone coverage to project as more than a developmental player. Bleacher Report ranked him among the top five cornerbacks in the 2026 class.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers — all teams looking for starting cornerback production at Day 2 value — are natural landing spots.

Safeties

The 2026 safety class is historically strong and is on pace to see three players selected in the first round for only the third time since 2000. Caleb Downs is a consensus top-10 pick who some evaluators consider the best overall player in the draft regardless of position.

1. Caleb Downs — Ohio State | 6-foot-0, 206 lbs | Projected Round: Top 10

2026 NFL Draft - Caleb Downs Draft Position Caleb Downs Over 9.5 @ Caleb Downs Under 9.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Caleb Downs is the best safety prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and one of the most complete defensive players in the entire class regardless of position. The Ohio State junior earned unanimous All-American honors after transferring from Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide in 2023 with 107 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and three passes defended before moving to Columbus to join the Buckeyes' national championship defense. His 2025 season added two forced fumbles, a sack, five total pressures, and elite versatility across five different defensive alignments — he lined up as a split safety, single-high safety, slot defender, box safety, and outside cornerback across different game plans, performing at a high level in every role.

What makes Downs truly special is not just athletic ability — it is football intelligence. His instincts are described by evaluators as "off the charts," and the speed at which he diagnoses plays, anticipates route combinations, and triggers to the football is elite even by NFL standards. He rarely misses tackles, processes formation keys at an extraordinary rate, and has sideline-to-sideline range that allows him to be the Swiss Army knife at the back of a defense in any scheme. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com had Downs ninth overall among all players. Mel Kiper ranked him sixth. His upside is that of a franchise-altering defensive back.

One note that has circulated in pre-draft reporting: there were whispers of a potential medical red flag discovered at the Combine. If true, teams conducting due diligence will need to evaluate its significance, and it could cause him to fall on draft night.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Miami Dolphins have been the most consistent mock draft landing spot, needing a versatile coverage safety to anchor their secondary. The New York Giants at No. 5 and the Tennessee Titans rebuilding their defense from the back end forward are also premiere destinations for Downs.

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — Toledo | 6-foot-3.5, 201 lbs | Projected Round: Top 25

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is one of the most physically impressive defensive prospects in the 2026 class and a player whose NFL comparison from Daniel Jeremiah — two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons — tells you everything about how the league evaluates his profile. At 6-foot-3.5 with 32-inch arms and a 4.52 forty, McNeil-Warren is the tallest safety in the class and brings a physical, high-energy style of play that generates impact plays at a remarkable rate — his eight career forced fumbles and five career interceptions represent the kind of ball production that drives franchise defensive transformations.

McNeil-Warren earned Third-Team Associated Press All-American and First-Team All-MAC honors in 2025 after recording a career-high 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. His best quality is his ability to anticipate and close in the box — he is "downhill and dangerous" in run support, gets into position to make splatter tackles before ball carriers can generate yards after contact, and brings the physicality of a linebacker with the range of a deep safety. His primary limitation is speed-matching against elite wide receivers on vertical routes when aligned in deep coverage — his value is maximized when he can play near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning rather than as a true single-high safety.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Dallas Cowboys have been frequently connected to McNeil-Warren given their need for a physical presence in the secondary. The San Francisco 49ers, whose complex box safety role is built for physical players with McNeil-Warren's profile, and the Seattle Seahawks are also natural landing spots.

3. Dillon Thieneman — Oregon | 6-foot-0, 201 lbs | Projected Round: Top 25

Dillon Thieneman is the most scheme-versatile safety in the 2026 class and the prospect whose Combine results most significantly reshaped his draft stock. The Oregon junior ran a verified 4.35 forty — top-end speed for the safety position at any weight — and generated a testing profile that Athlon Sports' evaluators described as "freak athlete" numbers for a player who already plays with the cerebral, communicative approach of an 8-year NFL veteran. His 306 career tackles, eight interceptions, and consistent production at both Purdue and Oregon across three seasons establish him as one of the most reliably productive defensive backs in recent college football history.

Thieneman's best quality is his football IQ. He was responsible for aligning Oregon's entire secondary and linebacker unit in 2025, and multiple film reviews identified plays where his teammates misread backfield actions while Thieneman immediately found the ball carrier through his superior processing speed. He works through defensive problems at what evaluators have described as "lightning speed" and communicates his reads to teammates throughout every rep. His tackling form is excellent, he closes on angles efficiently, and his eight career interceptions confirm genuine ball skills rather than scheme-generated statistics.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Kansas City Chiefs' safety system has historically rewarded versatile, high-IQ players in Thieneman's mold. The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, both building defensive system-oriented secondary groups, are also consistently projected landing spots.

4. Javon Kilgore — South Carolina | 6-foot-1, 210 lbs | Projected Round: Round 2

Javon Kilgore is one of the most physically imposing safety prospects in this class and brings a combination of size, physicality, and ball production that has drawn legitimate first-round buzz in certain evaluator circles despite his Round 2 consensus projection. The South Carolina product plays with the force and instincts of a linebacker near the line of scrimmage but possesses the coverage athleticism to play split safety or robber in two-high shell concepts. His best quality is the ability to show up around the football consistently — his career forced fumble numbers and instinctive positioning in coverage suggest natural play-making ability rather than a player who generates production through scheme advantages.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Minnesota Vikings, who need long-term safety investment, and the New England Patriots rebuilding their secondary with versatile athletes are natural destinations for Kilgore.

5. Kamari Ramsey — USC | 6-foot-0, 204 lbs | Projected Round: Round 3-5

Kamari Ramsey is the most underrated developmental safety in this class — a player whose athletic profile and coverage ability suggest significantly more upside than his projected draft range implies. The USC product brings the kind of long-term ceiling that makes him valuable to teams investing in their secondary infrastructure through the later rounds. His deep coverage ability, natural ball skills, and athleticism give him a floor as a special teams contributor and a ceiling as a starting safety if he continues to develop his processing speed and man-coverage technique at the next level.

Best NFL Team Fits: The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, both in extended rebuilding modes and willing to invest in developmental defensive backs with upside, are natural landing spots for Ramsey in the middle rounds.

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