FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2026 NFL Draft Recap: A List of Every Pick From This Year's NFL Draft

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 NFL Draft Recap: A List of Every Pick From This Year's NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books!

Here is a full list of every selection for all seven rounds.

Every Pick From the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
1Las Vegas RaidersFernando MendozaQBIndiana
2New York JetsDavid BaileyEDGETexas Tech
3Arizona CardinalsJeremiyah LoveRBNotre Dame
4Tennessee TitansCarnell TateWROhio State
5New York GiantsArvell ReeseEDGEOhio State
6Kansas City ChiefsMansoor DelaneCBLSU
7Washington CommandersSonny StylesLBOhio State

Round 2 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
33San Francisco 49ersDe'Zhaun StriblingWRMississippi
34Arizona CardinalsChase BisontisGTexas A&M
35Buffalo BillsT.J. ParkerEDGEClemson
36Houston TexansKayden McDonaldDTOhio State
37New York GiantsColton HoodCBTennessee
38Las Vegas RaidersTreydan StukesSArizona
39Cleveland BrownsDenzel BostonWRWashington

Round 3 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
65Arizona CardinalsCarson BeckQBMiami
66Denver BroncosTyler OnyedimDTTexas A&M
67Las Vegas RaidersKeyron CrawfordEDGEAuburn
68Philadelphia EaglesMarkel BellOTMiami
69Chicago BearsSam RoushTEStanford
70San Francisco 49ersRomello HeightEDGETexas Tech
71Washington CommandersAntonio WilliamsWRClemson

Round 4 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
101Las Vegas RaidersJermod McCoyCBTennessee
102Buffalo BillsJude BowryOTBoston College
103New York JetsDarrell Jackson Jr.DTFlorida State
104Arizona CardinalsKaleb ProctorDTSE Louisiana
105Los Angeles ChargersBrenen ThompsonWRMississippi State
106Houston TexansFebechi NwaiwuGOklahoma
107San Francisco 49ersGracen HaltonDTOklahoma

Round 5 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
141Houston TexansKamari RamseySUSC
142Tennessee TitansFernando CarmonaGArkansas
143Arizona CardinalsReggie VirgilWRTexas Tech
144Carolina PanthersSam HechtCKansas State
145Los Angeles ChargersNick BarrettDTSouth Carolina
146Cleveland BrownsParker BrailsfordCAlabama
147Washington CommandersJoshua JosephsEDGETennessee

Round 6 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
182Cleveland BrownsTaylen GreenQBArkansas
183Arizona CardinalsKarson ShararLBIowa
184Tennessee TitansJackie MarshallDTBaylor
185Tampa Bay BuccaneersBauer SharpTELSU
186New York GiantsBobby Jamison-TravisDTAuburn
187Washington CommandersKaytron AllenRBPenn State
188New York JetsAnez CooperGMiami

Round 7 Full List of Picks

Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
217Arizona CardinalsJayden WilliamsOTMississippi
218Dallas CowboysAnthony SmithWREast Carolina
219New Orleans SaintsTJ HallCBIowa
220Buffalo BillsToriano Pride Jr.CBMissouri
221Cincinnati BengalsJack EndriesTETexas
222Detroit LionsTyre WestDTTennessee
223Washington CommandersAthan KaliakmanisQBRutgers

2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Full list available via FanDuel's NFL odds

AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27
Jeremiyah Love
Fernando Mendoza
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
Makai Lemon

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Full list available via FanDuel's NFL odds

AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27
Rueben Bain Jr.
David Bailey
Arvell Reese
Mansoor Delane
Sonny Styles
Caleb Downs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup