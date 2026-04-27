2026 NFL Draft Recap: A List of Every Pick From This Year's NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books!
Here is a full list of every selection for all seven rounds.
Every Pick From the 2026 NFL Draft
Round 1 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|Indiana
|2
|New York Jets
|David Bailey
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|Notre Dame
|4
|Tennessee Titans
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|Ohio State
|5
|New York Giants
|Arvell Reese
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Mansoor Delane
|CB
|LSU
|7
|Washington Commanders
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|Ohio State
Round 2 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|33
|San Francisco 49ers
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|Mississippi
|34
|Arizona Cardinals
|Chase Bisontis
|G
|Texas A&M
|35
|Buffalo Bills
|T.J. Parker
|EDGE
|Clemson
|36
|Houston Texans
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Ohio State
|37
|New York Giants
|Colton Hood
|CB
|Tennessee
|38
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Treydan Stukes
|S
|Arizona
|39
|Cleveland Browns
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|Washington
Round 3 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|65
|Arizona Cardinals
|Carson Beck
|QB
|Miami
|66
|Denver Broncos
|Tyler Onyedim
|DT
|Texas A&M
|67
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Keyron Crawford
|EDGE
|Auburn
|68
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Markel Bell
|OT
|Miami
|69
|Chicago Bears
|Sam Roush
|TE
|Stanford
|70
|San Francisco 49ers
|Romello Height
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|71
|Washington Commanders
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Clemson
Round 4 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|101
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|Tennessee
|102
|Buffalo Bills
|Jude Bowry
|OT
|Boston College
|103
|New York Jets
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|DT
|Florida State
|104
|Arizona Cardinals
|Kaleb Proctor
|DT
|SE Louisiana
|105
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|Mississippi State
|106
|Houston Texans
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|G
|Oklahoma
|107
|San Francisco 49ers
|Gracen Halton
|DT
|Oklahoma
Round 5 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|141
|Houston Texans
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|USC
|142
|Tennessee Titans
|Fernando Carmona
|G
|Arkansas
|143
|Arizona Cardinals
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|Texas Tech
|144
|Carolina Panthers
|Sam Hecht
|C
|Kansas State
|145
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Nick Barrett
|DT
|South Carolina
|146
|Cleveland Browns
|Parker Brailsford
|C
|Alabama
|147
|Washington Commanders
|Joshua Josephs
|EDGE
|Tennessee
Round 6 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|182
|Cleveland Browns
|Taylen Green
|QB
|Arkansas
|183
|Arizona Cardinals
|Karson Sharar
|LB
|Iowa
|184
|Tennessee Titans
|Jackie Marshall
|DT
|Baylor
|185
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Bauer Sharp
|TE
|LSU
|186
|New York Giants
|Bobby Jamison-Travis
|DT
|Auburn
|187
|Washington Commanders
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|Penn State
|188
|New York Jets
|Anez Cooper
|G
|Miami
Round 7 Full List of Picks
Pick
Team
Player
Position
School
|217
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jayden Williams
|OT
|Mississippi
|218
|Dallas Cowboys
|Anthony Smith
|WR
|East Carolina
|219
|New Orleans Saints
|TJ Hall
|CB
|Iowa
|220
|Buffalo Bills
|Toriano Pride Jr.
|CB
|Missouri
|221
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jack Endries
|TE
|Texas
|222
|Detroit Lions
|Tyre West
|DT
|Tennessee
|223
|Washington Commanders
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|QB
|Rutgers
2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Full list available via FanDuel's NFL odds
2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Full list available via FanDuel's NFL odds
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.