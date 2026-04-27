2026 NFL Draft Recap: A List of Every Pick From This Year's NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books!

Here is a full list of every selection for all seven rounds.

Every Pick From the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Las Vegas Raiders Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana 2 New York Jets David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech 3 Arizona Cardinals Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame 4 Tennessee Titans Carnell Tate WR Ohio State 5 New York Giants Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State 6 Kansas City Chiefs Mansoor Delane CB LSU 7 Washington Commanders Sonny Styles LB Ohio State View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 2 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 33 San Francisco 49ers De'Zhaun Stribling WR Mississippi 34 Arizona Cardinals Chase Bisontis G Texas A&M 35 Buffalo Bills T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson 36 Houston Texans Kayden McDonald DT Ohio State 37 New York Giants Colton Hood CB Tennessee 38 Las Vegas Raiders Treydan Stukes S Arizona 39 Cleveland Browns Denzel Boston WR Washington View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 3 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 65 Arizona Cardinals Carson Beck QB Miami 66 Denver Broncos Tyler Onyedim DT Texas A&M 67 Las Vegas Raiders Keyron Crawford EDGE Auburn 68 Philadelphia Eagles Markel Bell OT Miami 69 Chicago Bears Sam Roush TE Stanford 70 San Francisco 49ers Romello Height EDGE Texas Tech 71 Washington Commanders Antonio Williams WR Clemson View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 4 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 101 Las Vegas Raiders Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee 102 Buffalo Bills Jude Bowry OT Boston College 103 New York Jets Darrell Jackson Jr. DT Florida State 104 Arizona Cardinals Kaleb Proctor DT SE Louisiana 105 Los Angeles Chargers Brenen Thompson WR Mississippi State 106 Houston Texans Febechi Nwaiwu G Oklahoma 107 San Francisco 49ers Gracen Halton DT Oklahoma View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 5 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 141 Houston Texans Kamari Ramsey S USC 142 Tennessee Titans Fernando Carmona G Arkansas 143 Arizona Cardinals Reggie Virgil WR Texas Tech 144 Carolina Panthers Sam Hecht C Kansas State 145 Los Angeles Chargers Nick Barrett DT South Carolina 146 Cleveland Browns Parker Brailsford C Alabama 147 Washington Commanders Joshua Josephs EDGE Tennessee View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 6 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 182 Cleveland Browns Taylen Green QB Arkansas 183 Arizona Cardinals Karson Sharar LB Iowa 184 Tennessee Titans Jackie Marshall DT Baylor 185 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bauer Sharp TE LSU 186 New York Giants Bobby Jamison-Travis DT Auburn 187 Washington Commanders Kaytron Allen RB Penn State 188 New York Jets Anez Cooper G Miami View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 7 Full List of Picks

Pick Team Player Position School 217 Arizona Cardinals Jayden Williams OT Mississippi 218 Dallas Cowboys Anthony Smith WR East Carolina 219 New Orleans Saints TJ Hall CB Iowa 220 Buffalo Bills Toriano Pride Jr. CB Missouri 221 Cincinnati Bengals Jack Endries TE Texas 222 Detroit Lions Tyre West DT Tennessee 223 Washington Commanders Athan Kaliakmanis QB Rutgers View Full Table ChevronDown

2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Full list available via FanDuel's NFL odds

AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 Jeremiyah Love +320 Fernando Mendoza +410 Carnell Tate +700 Jordyn Tyson +750 Jadarian Price +850 Makai Lemon +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Full list available via FanDuel's NFL odds

AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 Rueben Bain Jr. +500 David Bailey +500 Arvell Reese +750 Mansoor Delane +850 Sonny Styles +900 Caleb Downs +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.