2026 NFL Draft Reaction: Draft Grades for Every Team

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and that means it's time to react to what we just saw.

Here's a draft grade for all 32 teams based on their 2026 NFL Draft selections.

All NFL odds references come from FanDuel's NFL odds, which may change after this article is published.

NFL Draft Grades for Every Team

Buffalo Bills: B+

R2: T.J. Parker (EDGE, Clemson)|R2: Davison Igbinosun (CB, Ohio State)

After trading out of Round 1 entirely, Buffalo stockpiled Day 2 and Day 3 picks and still landed a legitimate starting-caliber edge rusher in T.J. Parker and a feisty cornerback in Davison Igbinosun. New head coach Joe Brady reshaped the roster efficiently with nine total selections, and this class has real depth even if it lacks a marquee name.

Miami Dolphins: B

R1: Kadyn Proctor (OT, Alabama)|R1: Chris Johnson (CB, San Diego State)

Miami went interior-line and secondary in back-to-back first-round picks, addressing two genuine needs. Johnson had an elite PFF coverage grade in 2025 and fills a critical hole at cornerback. The Proctor selection carries some risk given his conditioning concerns joining an inexperienced coaching staff, but the upside at left tackle is hard to ignore.

AFC Championship Winner 2026-27 AFC Championship Winner 2026-27 Buffalo Bills +500 Baltimore Ravens +550 Los Angeles Chargers +750 New England Patriots +750 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Houston Texans +950 Denver Broncos +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

New England Patriots: B+

R1: Caleb Lomu (OT, Utah)|R2: Gabe Jacas (EDGE, Illinois)

The Patriots made nine picks and used a tactic not seen in New England since 1973, trading aggressively across all three days to maximize roster flexibility. Lomu anchors the offensive line and Jacas provides immediate pass-rush help. Late-round adds like Eli Raridon at tight end and Behren Morton at quarterback show this staff is casting a wide net in the rebuild.

New York Jets: B-

R1: David Bailey (EDGE, Texas Tech)|R1: Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon)

Selecting David Bailey over Arvell Reese at No. 2 was a bit of a surprise, but Bailey is a legitimate pass rusher off the edge. The Jets then doubled down on the offense with Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 1. Trading for quarterback capital in the form of Cade Klubnik (No. 110) adds an interesting developmental piece, though the team's QB situation heading into 2026 still needs clarity.

Baltimore Ravens: A-

R1: Olaivavega Ioane (G, Penn State)|R2: Zion Young (EDGE, Missouri)

Baltimore put together one of the more well-rounded classes in the draft, grabbing a road-grading guard at No. 14 to protect Lamar Jackson, then adding pass rush in Round 2 and wide receiver depth in Round 3. The late-round investment in special teams — including a punter — reflects the Ravens' typically thorough approach to roster construction.

Cincinnati Bengals: C+

R2: Cashius Howell (EDGE, Texas A&M)|R3: Tacario Davis (CB, Washington)

Cincinnati needed a big haul and didn't quite get one. Cashius Howell is a solid edge rusher but wasn't universally viewed as a second-round value, and the rest of the class is depth-focused. Trading into the Jets' picks to gain extra selections was savvy, but the Bengals will need their core veterans to carry the team while this class develops.

Cleveland Browns: B

R1: Spencer Fano (OT, Utah)|R1: KC Concepcion (WR, Texas A&M)

Cleveland got the offensive tackle it desperately needed in Spencer Fano, who slides in immediately to protect whichever quarterback ends up starting in 2026. Adding a wide receiver in the first round was a bonus, and the depth selections at quarterback (Taylen Green) and safety give this class some intrigue. A quietly solid draft for a team still in transition.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A-

R1: Max Iheanachor (OT, Arizona State)|R2: Germie Bernard (WR, Alabama)|R3: Drew Allar (QB, Penn State)

Mike McCarthy's first draft in Pittsburgh was a statement. The Steelers addressed the offensive line, added a talented wide receiver by trading up for Germie Bernard, and then swung for the fences at quarterback with Drew Allar in Round 3 — a pick that raises real questions about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. Navy's Eli Heidenreich was a feel-good moment to cap a well-executed class.

Houston Texans: B+

R1: Keylan Rutledge (G, Georgia Tech)|R2: Kayden McDonald (DT, Ohio State)|R2: Marlin Klein (TE, Michigan)

Houston addressed interior offensive line with Rutledge in the first round and bolstered the defensive front with McDonald in Round 2 — a pick made even more memorable by McDonald's emotional green-room moment. Adding a tight end in Marlin Klein gives C.J. Stroud another weapon. The Texans squeezed a lot of need-filling into three days.

Indianapolis Colts: B-

R2: CJ Allen (LB, Georgia)|R3: A.J. Haulcy (S, LSU)

Indianapolis traded down from No. 47 to grab Germie Bernard for the Steelers and picked up extra capital, which it used to address linebacker and safety depth. The class doesn't have a flashy headliner but reflects a measured, need-based approach. With Anthony Richardson still the centerpiece, this team just needed to fill out the roster around him.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

R2: Nate Boerkircher (TE, Texas A&M)|R3: Albert Regis (DT, Texas A&M)

Jacksonville loaded up on tight ends and defensive linemen without a first-round pick, which feels like a missed opportunity to address a deeper need at quarterback or offensive line. The class has functional depth but lacks the kind of premium talent a team with this many picks ideally wants to come away with.

Tennessee Titans: B

R1: Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State)|R2: Anthony Hill Jr. (LB, Texas)

Taking Carnell Tate at No. 4 surprised the draft world, but the Titans clearly valued the Ohio State wideout and needed a true No. 1 receiver. Anthony Hill Jr. is a three-down linebacker with legitimate Pro Bowl upside, making Round 2 a home run. Nicholas Singleton adds another explosive weapon in the backfield late on Day 3.

Denver Broncos: C

R3: Tyler Onyedim (DT, Texas A&M)|R4: Jonah Coleman (RB, Washington)

Denver's class is headlined by late-round volume rather than early-round impact, and the Broncos didn't pick until Round 3. Without a first- or second-round selection, this was always going to be a depth-focused haul. Red Murdock earned the Mr. Irrelevant honor at No. 257, capping a quiet draft weekend for a team that needed more.

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

R1: Mansoor Delane (CB, LSU)|R1: Peter Woods (DT, Clemson)

The Chiefs traded up to snag Mansoor Delane at No. 6 — an elite cornerback prospect with PFF coverage grades that immediately upgrade Kansas City's secondary. Adding Peter Woods in the first round gives the defensive front real depth behind Chris Jones. Kansas City may have just gotten better in this draft without being seen as a lottery-ticket winner.

AFC West Winner 2026-27 AFC West Winner 2026-27 Kansas City Chiefs +180 Los Angeles Chargers +180 Denver Broncos +210 Las Vegas Raiders +1700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers: B-

R1: Akeem Mesidor (EDGE, Miami)|R2: Jake Slaughter (C, Florida)

The Chargers got a quality pass rusher in Mesidor and shored up the interior offensive line with Slaughter. The class is serviceable but not spectacular — there were some questionable value calls in the middle rounds, and the Chargers needed more playmaking help at receiver to surround Justin Herbert.

Las Vegas Raiders: A

R1: Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)|R2: Treydan Stukes (S, Arizona)|R4: Jermod McCoy (CB, Tennessee)

GM John Spytek knocked this one out of the park. Mendoza is a perfect schematic fit for the Klint Kubiak offense and arrives with legitimate franchise-quarterback upside. Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson fill the secondary with former college teammates who already have chemistry. Jermod McCoy was a first-round talent who fell to Day 3 due to medical concerns, making the gamble too good to pass up. This was the best draft of the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys: A-

R1: Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)|R1: Malachi Lawrence (EDGE, UCF)

Dallas traded up to No. 11 to land Caleb Downs, widely considered the best safety in the class, and then doubled down on the defensive side with Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys drafted five defenders in the first four rounds and addressed nearly every hole on that side of the ball. LT Overton in Round 4 provides edge depth, and this class has the look of a championship-caliber addition.

New York Giants: A

R1: Arvell Reese (EDGE, Ohio State)|R1: Francis Mauigoa (OT, Miami)

The Giants came away with two first-round picks, an edge rusher and an offensive tackle — their two most critical needs — and added cornerback and wide receiver help across Days 2 and 3. Few teams addressed their roster shortcomings as cleanly as New York, and with multiple analysts awarding the Giants an 'A,' this class could significantly accelerate the rebuild.

Philadelphia Eagles: B+

R1: Makai Lemon (WR, USC)|R2: Eli Stowers (TE, Vanderbilt)|R2: Bud Clark (S, TCU)

The Eagles traded up to steal Makai Lemon from Pittsburgh in Round 1, then kept the offense rolling with Eli Stowers at tight end in Round 2. Philadelphia got great value across the board and used its depth of picks shrewdly. The only knock is that the Eagles, as defending Super Bowl contenders, could have used more immediate defensive impact in the early rounds.

Washington Commanders: B

R1: Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)|R3: Antonio Williams (WR, Clemson)

Washington continued its Ohio State pipeline by taking Sonny Styles — a versatile linebacker with elite athleticism — at No. 7. Antonio Williams in Round 3 gives Jayden Daniels another weapon at receiver. The class is well-balanced but a bit light on defensive line depth, which remains an area of concern heading into 2026.

Chicago Bears: B+

R1: Dillon Thieneman (S, Oregon)|R2: Logan Jones (C, Iowa)

Chicago addressed the middle of both its defense and offensive line in the first two rounds, adding a center who can stabilize things in front of Caleb Williams and a free safety with excellent range. The Bears also grabbed wide receiver help in Round 3 with Zavion Thomas, giving Williams a diverse group of weapons. A quietly impressive class for a team building toward contention.

Detroit Lions: B-

R1: Blake Miller (OT, Clemson)|R2: Derrick Moore (EDGE, Michigan)

Detroit protected Jared Goff with Blake Miller on the offensive line and added a hometown edge rusher in Derrick Moore, a Michigan product who should be popular in the locker room. The rest of the class fills depth roles, which is appropriate for a Lions team that doesn't have many glaring holes — but there's no breakout star here, either.

NFC North Winner 2026-27 NFC North Winner 2026-27 Detroit Lions +150 Green Bay Packers +230 Chicago Bears +310 Minnesota Vikings +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers: B

R2: Brandon Cisse (CB, South Carolina)|R3: Chris McClellan (DT, Missouri)

Green Bay's class is undersized in terms of early-round impact — no first-round pick — but the Packers did what they always do: find solid contributors in the middle rounds. Brandon Cisse addresses a real cornerback need, and Chris McClellan bolsters the defensive interior. Jager Burton in Round 5 at center adds offensive line depth without much fanfare.

Minnesota Vikings: B+

R1: Caleb Banks (DT, Florida)|R2: Jake Golday (LB, Cincinnati)

Minnesota landed four picks inside the first three rounds and addressed both sides of the ball. Caleb Banks is a disruptive interior lineman who fits the Vikings' defensive scheme, and the linebacker depth from Golday is much needed. Trading picks with New England late in the draft to accumulate future capital shows the front office is thinking long-term.

Atlanta Falcons: B+

R2: Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson)|R3: Zachariah Branch (WR, Georgia)

Without a first-round pick, Atlanta made the most of Day 2 and grabbed two players who instantly upgrade their starting lineup. Avieon Terrell joins brother A.J. in the Falcons' secondary — a feel-good story with legitimate on-field value. Zachariah Branch (4.35 40-yard dash) gives Drake London a speed complement that Atlanta has long been missing.

Carolina Panthers: C+

R1: Monroe Freeling (OT, Georgia)|R2: Lee Hunter (DT, Texas Tech)

Freeling is a solid offensive tackle who protects the quarterback, but the Panthers' class lacks the splash of talent a team still in rebuild mode typically needs to excite its fan base. Multiple mid-round picks at cornerback and center suggest a team still trying to figure out what it has, and the class as a whole feels more like treading water than taking a step forward.

New Orleans Saints: B

R1: Jordyn Tyson (WR, Arizona State)|R2: Christen Miller (DT, Georgia)

New Orleans grabbed a legitimate No. 1 receiver target in Jordyn Tyson at No. 8, giving their offense a dynamic playmaker it sorely needed. Christen Miller in Round 2 addresses the defensive line, and the Saints' late-round moves — including acquiring Tyree Wilson from Las Vegas — show an active front office willing to work the phones. A well-rounded haul.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

R1: Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE, Miami)|R2: Josiah Trotter (LB, Missouri)

Tampa opened the weekend with back-to-back defensive picks and never took its foot off the gas on that side of the ball. Rueben Bain Jr. fell further than his talent warranted due to some off-field concerns, making him excellent value at No. 15. Trotter helps fill the void left by Lavonte David's retirement. The Bucs quietly put together one of the most defensively focused classes in the league.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 Jeremiyah Love +320 Fernando Mendoza +410 Carnell Tate +700 Jordyn Tyson +750 Jadarian Price +850 Makai Lemon +1200 Carson Beck +3000 KC Concepcion +3000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals: C

R1: Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)|R2: Chase Bisontis (G, Texas A&M)|R3: Carson Beck (QB, Miami)

The Cardinals went all-in on building a run game — Love, Bisontis, and more — but the Carson Beck pick in Round 3 is a major question mark. Beck's arm concerns and UCL injury history make him a risky long-term QB investment, and the team passed on addressing its defensive needs or right tackle situation. The vision is clear, but the execution left some on the outside scratching their heads.

Los Angeles Rams: D+

R1: Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama)|R2: Max Klare (TE, Ohio State)

A Super Bowl contender using its first two picks on a backup quarterback and a third-string tight end was widely panned as one of the worst uses of draft capital among contenders in recent memory. Simpson and Klare may pay dividends in future years, but this class does little to support the 2026 Rams' championship window. Keagan Trost in Round 3 was the one pick that drew widespread praise.

Seattle Seahawks: B+

R1: Jadarian Price (RB, Notre Dame)|R3: Julian Neal (CB, Arkansas)

The reigning Super Bowl champions had few holes to fill and used their picks accordingly. Jadarian Price steps in immediately to address the running back vacancy left by Kenneth Walker III's departure, and the safety and cornerback picks on Day 2 and 3 addressed the next two biggest needs. Seattle drafted like a team that knows it's built to win now — and that's the right approach.

San Francisco 49ers: B

R2: De'Zhaun Stribling (WR, Mississippi)|R3: Romello Height (EDGE, Texas Tech)

San Francisco resisted offers for the No. 33 pick all weekend and came away with De'Zhaun Stribling, a long-bodied receiver who fits Kyle Shanahan's scheme. The 49ers accumulated picks strategically throughout the draft, and late-round steals at running back and offensive tackle suggest a front office confident in its evaluation process. A calm, methodical class for a team that doesn't overreact.

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