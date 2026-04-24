2026 NFL Draft Day 2 Betting Guide: Best Bets, Cheat Sheet & Top Prospects Remaining

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NFL Draft 2026 Round 2 Picks and Predictions

Five receivers went in Round 1. Four Ohio State defenders came off the board in the top 11. Now Denzel Boston headlines a loaded Day 2 board — and the teams who missed out on Thursday night are coming to play.

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and it delivered chaos from start to finish. Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 to Las Vegas as expected, but almost nothing else went to script. Jeremiyah Love became the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley when Arizona took him third. The Rams stunned the football world by selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13. The New York Jets used all three of their first-round picks. And four Ohio State defenders — Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Carnell Tate — came off the board in the top 11 selections.

What that means for Friday night: the Day 2 board is loaded.

Rounds 2 and 3 begin tonight at 7 p.m. ET from Pittsburgh, and the receiver-heavy first round left several first-round-caliber players sitting on the board. Here is your complete FanDuel Research Day 2 betting guide — the full Round 1 results, the best available prospects, and our top bets for Friday night.

What Happened in Round 1: The Verified Complete Results

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Las Vegas Raiders Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana 2 New York Jets David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech 3 Arizona Cardinals Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame 4 Tennessee Titans Carnell Tate WR Ohio State 5 New York Giants Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State 6 Kansas City Chiefs Mansoor Delane CB LSU 7 Washington Commanders Sonny Styles LB Ohio State 8 New Orleans Saints Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State 9 Cleveland Browns (via KC) Spencer Fano OT Utah 10 New York Giants (via CIN) Francis Mauigoa OT Miami 11 Dallas Cowboys (via MIA) Caleb Downs S Ohio State 12 Dallas Cowboys Malachi Lawrence EDGE UCF 13 Los Angeles Rams Ty Simpson QB Alabama 14 Baltimore Ravens Olaivavega Ioane OG Penn State 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami 16 New York Jets (via IND) Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon 17 Detroit Lions Blake Miller OT Clemson 18 Minnesota Vikings Caleb Banks DT Florida 19 Carolina Panthers Monroe Freeling OT Georgia 20 Philadelphia Eagles Makai Lemon WR USC 21 Pittsburgh Steelers Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State 22 Los Angeles Chargers Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami 23 Dallas Cowboys Malachi Lawrence EDGE UCF 24 Cleveland Browns KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M 25 Chicago Bears Dillon Thieneman S Oregon 26 Houston Texans Keylan Rutledge OL Georgia Tech 27 Miami Dolphins Chris Johnson CB San Diego State 28 New England Patriots Caleb Lomu OT Utah 29 Kansas City Chiefs Peter Woods DT Clemson 30 New York Jets Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana 31 Tennessee Titans Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn 32 Seattle Seahawks Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame

Key Round 1 storylines that shape tonight:

Wide receiver ran heavy — Tate (No. 4), Tyson (No. 8), Lemon (No. 20), Concepcion (No. 24), and Cooper Jr. (No. 30) all came off the board. Quarterbacks were a double-dip with Mendoza at No. 1 and the Rams' Ty Simpson shocker at No. 13. Ohio State produced four picks in the top 11. Notre Dame became the first school in the Super Bowl era to produce the first two running backs taken in a single draft (Love at No. 3, Jadarian Price at No. 32). And the Giants made two picks in the top 10 after the Bengals trade, selecting both Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa.

Day 2 Best Available: The Full Cheat Sheet

With five wide receivers coming off the board in Round 1, the Day 2 receiver pool is thinner than anticipated — but the prospects who remain are high-quality. Here are the top names entering Round 2, per Todd McShay (The Ringer), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network), and Yahoo Sports' analyst board:

The Headliners

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington — Todd McShay's pick for the best remaining prospect after Round 1. At 6'4" and 212 pounds with a 76.9% contested catch rate, Boston is a physically dominant "X" receiver who was a borderline first-round pick. He is a true red zone weapon and outside receiver who brings a completely different archetype from the slot-heavy receivers who went in Round 1. Expect him to be the first player called on Friday night.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee — Potentially the biggest Day 2 steal depending on medical clearance. McCoy played zero snaps in 2025 following an ACL injury suffered in January of that year, but his 2024 tape was elite — he was considered the top cornerback prospect in this class before the injury. His 2024 film showed a quick-twitch athlete with sticky man coverage, exceptional footwork, and the ability to consistently make plays on the ball. For a team willing to bet on his health, he is first-round talent at second-round cost.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State — The best pure interior run-stopper in the class. McDonald dominates at the point of attack with elite strength and leverage, and has drawn rave reviews as the cleanest run-plugger available. The acknowledged limitation is a thin pass-rush portfolio — he's a specialist, not a three-down player. But for teams building an interior defensive line, he is tremendous Day 2 value.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo — Daniel Jeremiah raved about McNeil-Warren heading into the draft, describing him as a "tall, long safety prospect with fantastic production" who brings "HIGH energy" and delivers big hits, interceptions, and sideline-to-sideline range every week on tape. He will face questions about the level of competition at Toledo, but his athleticism translates at the next level. He will be gone early in Round 2.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee — The other Tennessee cornerback drawing buzz for Day 2. Good size, aggressive mentality in press man coverage, reliable tackler, and a natural fit in physical man-coverage schemes.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson — Technically sound with fluid hips and good awareness in both man and zone. A clean scheme fit for teams that value the cornerback position deeply.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami — The most intriguing Day 2 name outside of skill positions. CBS Sports' Day 2 mock has Beck going to the Cardinals early in Round 3 — Arizona spent their first-round pick on Jeremiyah Love and still need a long-term quarterback. Beck is a former Georgia transfer who showed growth at Miami in 2025. For any team in the market for a developmental starter, Beck and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier are the top options.

The Night's Central Narrative: Denzel Boston and the Receiver Cascade

With Jordyn Tyson (Saints, No. 8), Makai Lemon (Eagles, No. 20), KC Concepcion (Browns, No. 24), and Omar Cooper Jr. (Jets, No. 30) all off the board, Denzel Boston arrives at Day 2 as the unquestioned top remaining receiver — and arguably the most physically gifted pass-catcher available at any position tonight.

Boston at 6'4" with elite contested-catch ability is a different archetype from every receiver taken in Round 1. He is a vertical threat, a red zone weapon, and a true WR1-profile "X" receiver. Multiple teams who missed out on the Round 1 receiver run — the Bills, Cardinals, Steelers, and 49ers chief among them — will be targeting him early.

The Bills are particularly notable. GM Brandon Beane acknowledged pre-draft that wide receiver was a need if they stayed in Round 1. They traded out of the first round entirely and enter Day 2 with their first pick in the mid-30s and clear motivation to land a receiver. Boston going to Buffalo in the first cluster of Round 2 picks is one of tonight's most logical outcomes.

Day 2 Best Bets

Bet 1: Denzel Boston — Under His Draft Position Number

Boston is the consensus best available receiver after Round 1, and the most compelling under bet on the board. Multiple teams in the 33–40 range have significant receiver need and the draft capital to pull the trigger immediately. The over/under on his position reflects some uncertainty, but the floor for a 6'4" contested-catch specialist with first-round grades in a receiver-hungry market is very high. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for current lines.

Bet 2: Jermod McCoy — Under His Draft Position Number

The highest-risk, highest-reward corner on the board. His 2024 tape was elite. His ACL recovery will determine how early teams are willing to reach. But enough teams with cornerback need and risk appetite will take the shot before the back half of Round 2. If the medical reports are clean, expect him to go well ahead of his consensus positional ranking.

Bet 3: Carson Beck to Be Selected in Round 2

The Cardinals desperately need a quarterback after spending their first-round pick on Jeremiyah Love. They pick early in Round 2 and have the most urgent QB need of any team on the board. Beck going to Arizona in the second round — combined with Love already in place as their offensive centerpiece — gives the Cardinals a rebuild plan with two young cornerstones. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for Beck's draft position market.

Key Teams to Watch Tonight

San Francisco 49ers (Pick 33, first on clock): The 49ers traded out of Round 1 entirely and open Day 2. Multiple needs including pass rush and receiver. Denzel Boston or an edge rusher are the most logical directions.

Arizona Cardinals (Pick 34): Used Round 1 on Love, still need a quarterback and receiver help. Carson Beck is a realistic mid-round target. The Cardinals could be the most active team tonight.

Buffalo Bills (Pick ~35): Traded out of Round 1 entirely. Beane has said receiver was a priority. Boston or a second-tier option are the most likely targets.

Miami Dolphins (Pick 43, multiple picks): Their rebuild under Malik Willis needs weapons and a developmental quarterback option. Multiple picks on Day 2 give them flexibility.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Took an OT in Round 1 and have a genuine WR1 void after trading George Pickens to Dallas last year. Without a true No. 1 receiver on the roster, Pittsburgh enters Day 2 as one of the most motivated receiver-hunting teams on the board. Denzel Boston is a natural fit if he's still available.

Fantasy Football: Day 2 Targets

Denzel Boston (WR, Washington): Dynasty WR1-tier prospect at Day 2 cost. True outside receiver, elite at the contested catch, and a red zone threat from Day 1. A landing spot like Pittsburgh — who have a genuine WR1 void after trading Pickens to Dallas — or Buffalo would give him an immediate path to a starting role. Dynasty grade: A.

Jermod McCoy (CB, Tennessee): Top IDP cornerback remaining. His 2024 tape was elite; if he's medically cleared, he's an immediate starter. Dynasty grade: B+ (health-dependent).

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (S, Toledo): First-year IDP contributor with elite athleticism and production. His Toledo pedigree will create some draft-day slide anxiety, but his tape translates. Dynasty grade: B+.

Carson Beck (QB, Miami): Dynasty QB sleeper if he lands in Arizona alongside Jeremiyah Love. A young offensive nucleus with Love as the foundation and Beck developing behind him is a compelling long-term dynasty target. Dynasty grade: B (landing-spot dependent).

Day 2 Schedule and How to Watch

When: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET Where: Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park

Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Streaming: NFL+, ESPN app, ABC app

NFL+, ESPN app, ABC app Format: Round 2 (7 min/pick), Round 3 (5 min/pick), ~72 total selections

The Bottom Line

Round 1 was defined by Ohio State, surprise quarterbacks, and a receiver run in the back half of the round. Day 2 is when the teams who missed out on the receiver market — particularly the Bills, Cardinals, 49ers, and Steelers — go to work. Denzel Boston is the night's most coveted name, Jermod McCoy is the highest-upside value bet, and the Carson Beck quarterback situation in Arizona will be one of the evening's most-watched storylines.

Check FanDuel Sportsbook for live odds as they open throughout tonight's broadcast.

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