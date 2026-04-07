2026 Masters Betting Guide: Key Stats, Best Bets and Longshots

The Masters is here, with the first round teeing off on Thursday morning.

This tournament is always one of the biggest golf betting events of the season. Are you ready?

Here's everything -- from longshots to key stats -- you need to know for the 2026 Masters.

All Masters odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Betting Advice for the 2026 Masters: Picks and Key Stats

What Kind of Course Is Augusta National?

Augusta National is the Taco Bell of the PGA. Taco Bell isn't real Mexican food, but it's also not Tex-Mex. It's a category – a league – of its own.

The Masters is unique because Augusta doesn’t play like any other PGA Tour course. This actually makes following and betting the Masters a more predictable and enjoyable experience than other majors. We'll explain how, but first, a bit more on the course.

Augusta is labeled a parkland course, which is supposed to mean tree-lined fairways and a target-golf setup, but that label undersells the difficulty. Augusta is a highly-engineered test with features described as almost cartoonish. The course forces elite ball striking and punishes imprecision in ways other courses don't. Casual bettors don’t fully account for this, treating the Masters like any other tournament.

The par 72 stretches over 7,400 yards, but distance alone isn’t what makes the Masters the most difficult course on the tour. Augusta features massive elevation changes, far more than what shows on TV, and some of the most unforgiving, fast greens players will see all season. Miss slightly in the wrong spot, and you’re scrambling from 30 yards off the green.

On the tee box is where Augusta is more forgiving than most courses. Fairways are relatively wide, which shifts the emphasis away from accuracy and toward positioning and angle into greens. That’s a major point to note. Augusta is a second-shot course. The Masters is a second-shot tournament. Approach play dictates who contends on Sunday.

The combination of elite iron play, touch around the greens and comfort on lightning-fast bentgrass creates a very specific player profile who is built to succeed at the Masters. It also explains why the same names consistently show up on the leaderboard year after year.

If you’re not prioritizing approach play and short game over driving accuracy, you’re already behind the betting market at the Masters.

Why Augusta Plays Unlike Any Other Course

Augusta National is built different, affecting every aspect of the game in the Masters. That distinction matters when you’re trying to beat a betting market that often leans too heavily on recent form, big names and surface-level stats.

First, this is one of the few courses on the schedule that players see once per year under identical conditions. No rotating venues. No variability in setup. That creates a rare level of continuity, and this certainly shows up in the data. Leaderboards at the Masters are filled with repeat names because course knowledge compounds over time. Debutants (aka first timers) have no chance.

Augusta demands a level of precision that doesn’t show up in traditional stats. The greens are multi-tiered with severe slopes, where being on the wrong section can turn an easy birdie look into a sweaty 3 putt. Approach shots at Augusta are more about landing in the correct quadrant of the green than absolute distance to the cup.

Then there’s the short game. Augusta features tight runoff areas instead of thick rough, forcing creativity rather than falling back on standard technique. That’s a major separator and one that is so often unaccounted for in basic golf stats. Players who can’t control spin and trajectory around the greens get exposed quickly at the Masters.

Scoring at the Masters is always highly concentrated, but the biggest separator is the 4 par 5s on the course. These 4 holes (2, 8, 13, 15) flip the Masters leaderboard and can do so in a single brilliant stroke. That combination creates volatility within rounds, but predictability over 72 holes. Finding golfers who can smash these par 5s is half the battle when betting on the Masters.

Augusta rewards experience, precision and elite touch. You’re mispricing the event if you’re betting purely on recent results.

Key Stats That Actually Matter at Augusta

If you’re trying to build a Masters betting card, just take scissors and cut off most of the field. Boom, you're already better positioned than most. We can completely disregard so many golfers because Augusta rewards a narrow set of skills, and the data backs it every year. We said the Masters can be one of the most predictable events of the year, and things like this are why.

Start with Strokes Gained: Approach. This is the Masters betting cornerstone stat that predicts jacket winners. 8 of the last 10 Masters champions ranked top 15 in SG: Approach entering the weekend. That tracks with how the course plays. Players face elevated greens, severe slopes, and tight pin locations that punish even slight misses. The Masters is about hitting precise landing spots, not just hitting greens.

Around-the-green play comes next. Augusta’s runoff areas force creativity, and poor scramblers have a hard time even making the cut. Experienced Masters golfers consistently gain strokes in this category for the week, even if it’s not their baseline strength, due purely to the familiarity.

Putting matters at the Masters, but more as a ceiling than a baseline. The greens are bentgrass, extremely fast and full of subtle breaks. Winners tend to spike putting during the tournament rather than be someone considered the best putter coming into the weekend. Surviving the greens, not necessarily dominating them long term, is all that is needed in combination with an elite short and iron game to be in contention at the Masters.

Par-5 scoring is non-negotiable, though. The 4 par 5s are where the tournament is won. We cannot stress this point enough. Most jacket winners historically play them between 8-under and 12-under for the week. If a player struggles to create eagle and birdie chances on these holes, they’re losing ground.

Prioritize elite iron players who can score on par 5s and hold their own around the greens. Everything else is secondary, including whether or not you've heard of their name before.

The Profile of a Masters Value Bet

The Masters doesn’t produce random contenders, which means the value portion of the betting board is even tighter than it looks. Most of the field is drawing dead from a win equity standpoint.

When sifting through the field, begin with iron play. Every realistic value target gains strokes on approach at a high level entering the week. That’s the baseline. Players who are even slightly negative with their irons over recent rounds rarely sustain a four-day run at Augusta. Do not consider these golfers for outrights.

Course history still matters, even for value plays. Familiarity with the greens and sightlines at Augusta shows up quickly in the quality of play. Most viable value-betting targets have multiple appearances at the Masters and at least one made cut, if not a prior top 20 finish.

Par-5 scoring is another key filter. Augusta’s scoring opportunities are concentrated, and players who capitalize on those 4 par 5s (2, 8, 13, 15) stay relevant. Anyone who struggles to convert birdie (or eagle) chances here falls behind the pace immediately and might not make it to Saturday.

Around-the-green play closes the gap between contending and fading. Tight runoff areas demand surgeon-like touch and control. Players who consistently lose strokes around the green don’t hold position across four rounds at Augusta National.

Put it all together, and the value pool at the Masters shrinks fast. Players with strong approach numbers, proven comfort at Augusta, the ability to score on par 5s, and a short game that holds up under pressure are the prime targets. That's the profile that shows up atop the leaderboard every year, but there just aren't that many golfers who fit the bill. Again, the Masters is predictable if betting with the correct approach.

2026 Masters Best Bets at the Top of the Board

The top of the Masters board is always loaded and the most likely place to find winners, but pricing at this tier is about precision. Who is worth paying for at the number listed? That is the million-dollar question.

Scottie Scheffler enters Augusta playing the cleanest golf in the world. He picked up a win early in the season at the American Express and followed it with top-5 finishes at both the Phoenix Open and Pebble Beach. That signals elite ball striking, exactly what translates to the Masters.

Even Scheffler's quietest result, a 24th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, came without losing control of his irons. The fit is perfect. The price isn’t. At (+550), you’re paying full freight for the highest floor in the field.

The Spaniard Jon Rahm is the most compelling option at the top of the Masters oddscreen. He’s been in contention every time he tees it up, stacking runner-up finishes at Riyadh, Adelaide and South Africa, and then taking down Hong Kong in early March. That consistency matters more than where it happens.

Rahm already has the Augusta resume, and his game doesn’t rely on one skill getting hot. At (+1000), the number reflects some hesitation tied to the uncertainty of how his time in LIV will translate, but the results don’t show any drop off.

Bryson DeChambeau brings a completely different path to winning. He opened the year unevenly, but then bagged back-to-back LIV wins at Singapore and South Africa. When Bryson's dialed, he overwhelms par 5s and gains strokes on the field – one of the most important facets of the Masters. The volatility is still there for DeChambeau as mid-pack finishes show up when the irons slip, but at (+1000) you’re buying into a ceiling as high as anyone's.

Xander Schauffele’s year started quietly with a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he steadied the ship with solid finishes leading into March. He's still a killer. The reminder came at The Players Championship where he finished 3rd and stayed within striking distance late into the weekend and then notched another top-5 finish the following weekend at the Valspar Championship. Schauffele's profile fits Augusta – elite tee-to-green with the ability to hang around. Xander lacks the consistency others in this tier of golf possess, but this allows you to get (+1500).

2026 Masters Best Longshot Bets

This is where the Masters board opens up to value plays in that (+6000) to (+10000) range who can realistically hang around the first page of the leaderboard and remain live deep into Sunday.

Take a guy like Corey Conners at (+6500). Conners has one of the cleanest ball-striking profiles in this underdog value range, and it shows up at Augusta every year. Conners has multiple top-10 finishes at the Masters and consistently gains with his irons, which is the baseline requirement for consideration for our hard-earned money. Conners doesn’t need to gain strokes putting. Remember, simply avoiding disaster on the greens is what we're looking for. If you’re betting one longshot outright, this is where the conversation starts.

Jason Day sits in that same range at (+6500) and checks more boxes than the long odds would suggest. He’s a former world #1 who has quietly retooled his arsenal. Augusta has always suited him. Day has multiple top-5 finishes at the Masters and remains one of the better short-game players in the PGA. That matters so much more at Augusta than most casual bettors account for, and the Masters is definitely one of those events where square money can move a market. At (+6500), you’re getting experience, touch around the greens, and enough ball striking to last until Sunday.

Sungjae Im is another name that fits this range perfectly. He finished runner-up in his Masters debut in 2020 and has continued to rank high on the Augusta leaderboards with 2 additional top-10 finishes in 2022 and last year in 2025. Im’s game is built on control and consistency, which plays extremely well here. At (+7000), you’re getting a player with proven Augusta success and a skill set that travels. Im is an amazing value play for those wanting a longshot sweat.

Shane Lowry at (+4500) sits just outside true longshot territory, but the profile fits this tournament too well to ignore. He’s one of the best iron players in the PGA and has quietly built a strong Augusta resume with 4 top-25 finishes in the past 5 years, including a 3rd-place finish in 2022. Lowry’s elite ability to control trajectory and scramble around the greens keeps him in contention on demanding setups, something we've mentioned is often unaccounted for by the masses.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.