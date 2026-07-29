2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 100 Players for PPR Leagues

Fantasy Football Rankings at a Glance

Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs Puka Nacua Ja’Marr Chase Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Training camps are opening, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 100 PPR rankings as of July 28.

These Top 100 rankings are designed for 12-team, one-quarterback, full-PPR redraft leagues.

Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026: PPR Top 100

Based on 12-team, one-quarterback, full PPR formats

Rank Player Position Team 1 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions 3 Puka Nacua WR Los Angeles Rams 4 Ja’Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seattle Seahawks 6 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers 7 Jonathan Taylor RB Indianapolis Colts View Full Table ChevronDown

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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