2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers, Yankees Lead the Way

The 2024 World Series ended on October 30th, with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the preseason favorite -- taking home the hardware over the New York Yankees.

It's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 World Series odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, so let's see where things stand as of now.

Here are the World Series odds for each team heading into this offseason.

2025 World Series Odds

Team FanDuel Sportsbook 2025 World Series Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +400 New York Yankees +750 Atlanta Braves +800 Philadelphia Phillies +1000 Baltimore Orioles +1100 Houston Astros +1200 New York Mets +1200 View Full Table ChevronDown

To no one's surprise the Dodgers are the favorites for 2025. There's a chance they're even better next year as they're expected to have both Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow pitching next campaign, something they didn't have this postseason. LA certainly looks like a worthy favorite.

After the Dodgers, there are seven squads with title odds between +750 and +1500. All seven of those teams made the postseason in 2024, and among them, the Yankees have the shortest odds. The impending free agency of Juan Soto will have a big impact on a few teams in this tier -- not just the Yanks -- as the New York Mets (+1200) are expected to be hot on Soto's trail this winter.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.