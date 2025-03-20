2025 Women’s College Basketball Tournament Expert Picks: Champions, Upsets, and Best Bets

In what's setting up as one of the most anticipated Women's College Basketball Tournaments in a while, it's time to finalize our picks.

Who's going to win it all? Who's on upset alert? And which bets stand out?

Below, FanDuel Research's writers will run through their thoughts on this year's women's bracket, including their best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Let's see who they have cutting down the nets and cashing tickets over the next few weeks.

Expert Picks for the Women’s College Basketball Tournament

Aidan Cotter

National Champion Pick: UConn

Favorite First Round Upset: 11 George Mason over 6 Florida State

Best Futures Bet: Notre Dame to Win the National Championship (+1300)

If the odds were equal, I'd have no problem betting UConn to win the title. But the Huskies are only +250 to win it all, while Notre Dame is down at +1300. The Irish are a top-6 team by the consensus, blended power ratings, and they'd likely be even higher if not for a late-season skid. But I have faith in the Irish to turn things around.

They have arguablly the best backcourt in the country and own double-digit wins over Texas, UConn, and USC. That's hard to pass up at +1300, though I wouldn't be opposed to their +220 odds to win Region 3 if you want to stay away from UConn and South Carolina.

Annie Nader

National Champion Pick: UConn

Favorite First Round Upset: 10 Harvard over 7 Michigan State

Best Futures Bet: Baylor to Win Regional 1 (+1200)

The Baylor Bears come into the tournament with a top-15 adjusted defense, top-25 adjusted offense, top-40 effective field goal percentage, and a top-80 turnover rate (per BartTorvik) -- key marks that 13 of the last 16 region winners held. The Bears are the only team in Region 1 to check all these boxes. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds) is set to return from a month-long absence, and we just saw Aaronette Vonleh make huge strides in the Big 12 tourney. The 4 seed would likely have to overcome UCLA and more, but in a year where the chalk could finally run dry, it might make sense to support a team as good as Baylor at these +1200 odds.

Brandon Gdula

National Champion Pick: UConn

Favorite First Round Upset: 10 Nebraska over 7 Louisville

Best Futures Bet: LSU to Reach the Round of 8 (+114)

LSU rates out better than NC State does based on consensus power ratings, and the Tigers are a tested team that struggled down the stretch due to injuries. With Aneesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson back, this team is dangerous. This is a balanced squad with an elite ability to clean the offensive glass.

Gabby Robles

National Champion Pick: South Carolina

Favorite First Round Upset: 10 Oregon over 7 Vanderbilt

Best Futures Bet: Notre Dame to Win Region 3 (+220)

Notre Dame has a strong path to the round of 4, but they will likely need to get past TCU and Texas to secure their spot. The Fighting Irish already proved they can handle the Longhorns, beating Texas 80-70 back in December, and their earlier loss to TCU was largely due to an uncharacteristic fourth-quarter. Sophomore standout Hannah Hidalgo is also hitting her stride, having averaged 24.2 points this regular season. With Notre Dame’s tournament schedule and returning talent, it’s enough to feel good about a deep run.

