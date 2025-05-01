Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (17-15) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-16)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SN1, and NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162)

BOS: -1.5 (+134) | TOR: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-2, 7.58 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (0-2) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (1-1) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Houck and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Houck's team has been upset in each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays are 4-2-0 ATS in Berrios' six starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 3-1 in Berrios' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.1%)

Boston is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +134 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -162.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Blue Jays game on May 1 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (56%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win 14 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 32 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 16-16-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have put together a 9-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Toronto is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has 41 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .584, both of which lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .328 batting average and an on-base percentage of .401.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Bregman has hit safely in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with an OBP of .417 this season while batting .295 with 20 walks and 18 runs scored. He's slugging .547.

His batting average is 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Abreu heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Jarren Duran is batting .279 with a .426 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Duran heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .417 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Rafael Devers is batting .225 with a .354 OBP and 19 RBI for Boston this season.

Devers has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .268 with six doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 57th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Bo Bichette's .364 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 27th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has accumulated 26 hits with a .406 on-base percentage, leading the Blue Jays in both statistics.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .165 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

