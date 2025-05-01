Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (16-15) vs. Athletics (16-15)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

TEX: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

TEX: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 3-0, 1.14 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-3, 6.04 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Mahle (3-0) for the Rangers and Jeffrey Springs (3-3) for the Athletics. Mahle and his team have covered in each of his six starts with a spread this season. Mahle has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Athletics have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Springs' six starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in three of Springs' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (51.9%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -156 favorite, while the Athletics are a +132 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on May 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won four of five games when listed as at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 31 games with a total this season.

In 31 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 18-13-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have compiled a 7-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.9% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 1-5 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (16.7%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-13-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 16-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has five doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .299. He has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .597.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in OBP (.282), slugging percentage (.402) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .224.

He is 113th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging in the majors.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .850, fueled by an OBP of .402 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two walks and two RBI.

Jonah Heim has been key for Texas with 21 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Heim takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has racked up 33 hits with a .349 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both statistics. He's batting .284 and slugging .560.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Jacob Wilson's .456 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .325 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is currently eighth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brent Rooker has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .258.

Lawrence Butler is batting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

