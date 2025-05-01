Pistons vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 1

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TNT

The New York Knicks bring a 2-3 series lead into a decisive Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pistons are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 213.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 213.5 -120 +102

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (54.2%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pistons have registered a 42-36-4 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 42 times this season.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this year (43 of 82 games with a set point total).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-16-2) than it has in home games (19-20-2).

The Pistons have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 22 of 41 games (53.7%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (21-19-1) than away (19-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over more frequently at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 26.1 points, 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks.

Per game, Josh Hart gives the Knicks 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

