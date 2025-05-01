Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Thursday.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-172) Kings (+142) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.2%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +148.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on May 1, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Oilers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +142, and Edmonton is -172 playing at home.

