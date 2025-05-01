NHL
Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9)
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN
Oilers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-172)
|Kings (+142)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.2%)
Oilers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +148.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on May 1, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Oilers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +142, and Edmonton is -172 playing at home.