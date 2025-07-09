2025 WNBA All-Star Game Rosters: Winner and MVP Betting Odds

The 2025 WNBA All-Star selections were unveiled last week, with Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier earning the honor of team captains.

Captains were chosen based on fan voting, where Clark made history by receiving a record-breaking number of votes among guards. Collier led all backcourt players in total fan votes.

On July 8th, the two stars drafted their squads from the pool of All-Star selections. Their teams are set face off on Saturday, July 19th, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Let’s break down the rosters, odds for each team to win, and current favorites for All-Star MVP.

2025 WNBA All-Star Team Rosters

Team Clark

Coach: Sandy Brondello

Starters

Captain : Caitlin Clark (Indiana)

: Caitlin Clark (Indiana) Pick 1: Aliyah Boston (Indiana)

Pick 3: Sabrina Ionescu (New York)

Pick 5: A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas)

Pick 7: Satou Sabally (Phoenix)

Reserves

Pick 10: Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana)

Pick 12: Gabby Williams (Seattle)

Pick 14: Sonia Citron (Washington)

Pick 16: Kiki Iriafen (Washington)

Pick 18: Jackie Young (Las Vegas)

Pick 20: Kayla Thornton (Golden State)

Team Collier

Coach: Cheryl Reeve

Starters

Captain: Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) Pick 2: Breanna Stewart (New York)

Pick 4: Allisha Gray (Atlanta)

Pick 6: Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle)

Pick 8: Paige Bueckers (Dallas)

Reserves

Pick 9: Courtney Williams (Minnesota)

Pick 11: Skylar Diggins (Seattle)

Pick 13: Angel Reese (Chicago)

Pick 15: Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix)

Pick 17: Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles)

Pick 19: Rhyne Howard (Atlanta)

WNBA All-Star Game Odds

Here is the spread, money line, and total for the WNBA All-Star game as of July 9th, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA All-Srar Spread Money Total Team Collier -1.5 -126 O 234.5 Team Clark +1.5 +108 U 234.5

WNBA All-Star MVP Odds

Here are the current odds for the WNBA All-Star MVP as of July 9th, via FanDuel Sportsbook. All-In betting rules apply.

WNBA All-Star MVP 2025 Odds Napheesa Collier +260 Caitlin Clark +320 Sabrina Ionescu +1100 A'ja Wilson +1100 Breanna Stewart +1200 Rhyne Howard +2300 Paige Bueckers +2300 View Full Table ChevronDown

