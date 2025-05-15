NFL
2025 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel
As part of their 2025 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders have what is expected to be a difficult matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 7. You can see the Commanders' full schedule below. Seeking additional information on the Washington Commanders' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
Commanders' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|Giants
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Chargers
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX
|Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bears
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|ABC
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Cowboys
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|FOX