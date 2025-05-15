2025 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2025 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders have what is expected to be a difficult matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 7. You can see the Commanders' full schedule below. Seeking additional information on the Washington Commanders' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET Giants - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Raiders - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Chargers - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET Bears - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland ABC Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Cowboys - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

Bet on the Washington Commanders on FanDuel today!