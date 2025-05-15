FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Washington Commanders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2025 NFL schedule, the Washington Commanders have what is expected to be a difficult matchup against the New York Giants on Sept. 7. You can see the Commanders' full schedule below. Seeking additional information on the Washington Commanders' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Commanders' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ETGiants-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETRaiders-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Chargers-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaFOX
Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ETBears-Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandABC
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Cowboys-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasFOX

