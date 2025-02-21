FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Soccer

2025 Champions League Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Champions League Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 UEFA Champions League bracket is officially set following the draw on Friday, February 21st.

Let’s break down who advanced and what the matchups look like moving forward.

Who Made the Round of 16?

  • Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Barcelona
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Bayern Munich 
  • Benfica
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Club Brugge 
  • Feyenoord Rotterdam
  • Internazionale
  • Lille
  • Liverpool
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • Real Madrid

Champions League Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams, starting at the Round of 16.

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 Champions League Schedule

  • Round of 16: March 4-5 and March 11-12
  • Quarterfinals April 8-9 and April 15-16
  • Semifinals April 29-30 and May 6-7
  • Final: May 31

Champions League Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of February 21st on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Champions League Outright Winner
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Real Madrid+333
Barcelona+450
Liverpool+550
Arsenal+550
Bayern Munich+700
Inter Milan+1000
Paris St-G+1000

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

