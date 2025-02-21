2025 Champions League Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The 2025 UEFA Champions League bracket is officially set following the draw on Friday, February 21st.
Let’s break down who advanced and what the matchups look like moving forward.
Who Made the Round of 16?
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Atlético Madrid
- Barcelona
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Bayern Munich
- Benfica
- Borussia Dortmund
- Club Brugge
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
- Internazionale
- Lille
- Liverpool
- Paris Saint-Germain
- PSV Eindhoven
- Real Madrid
Champions League Printable Bracket
Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams, starting at the Round of 16.
Download the printable bracket here.
2025 Champions League Schedule
- Round of 16: March 4-5 and March 11-12
- Quarterfinals April 8-9 and April 15-16
- Semifinals April 29-30 and May 6-7
- Final: May 31
Champions League Betting Odds
Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of February 21st on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Champions League Outright Winner
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Real Madrid
|+333
|Barcelona
|+450
|Liverpool
|+550
|Arsenal
|+550
|Bayern Munich
|+700
|Inter Milan
|+1000
|Paris St-G
|+1000
