2025 Champions League Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 UEFA Champions League bracket is officially set following the draw on Friday, February 21st.

Let’s break down who advanced and what the matchups look like moving forward.

Who Made the Round of 16?

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge

Feyenoord Rotterdam

Internazionale

Lille

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Champions League Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams, starting at the Round of 16.

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 Champions League Schedule

Round of 16 : March 4-5 and March 11-12

: March 4-5 and March 11-12 Quarterfinals April 8-9 and April 15-16

April 8-9 and April 15-16 Semifinals April 29-30 and May 6-7

April 29-30 and May 6-7 Final: May 31

Champions League Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of February 21st on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Champions League Outright Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Real Madrid +333 Barcelona +450 Liverpool +550 Arsenal +550 Bayern Munich +700 Inter Milan +1000 Paris St-G +1000 View Full Table ChevronDown

