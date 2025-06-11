2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for the 2025 U.S. Open are officially set, with play beginning Thursday morning, June 12th.

Kicking off the action at 7:29 a.m. (ET) is a marquee trio featuring defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, and José Luis Ballester.

Minutes later, at 7:40 a.m., Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy will take the course alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

In the afternoon wave, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at 1:25 p.m.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

2025 U.S. Open Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Time Tee Players 6:45 a.m. 1 Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 6:45 a.m. 10 Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 6:56 a.m. 1 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 6:56 a.m. 10 Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 7:07 a.m. 1 Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks 7:07 a.m. 10 Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 7:18 a.m. 1 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley View Full Table ChevronDown

U.S. Open First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the U.S. Open First-Round Leader betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

First-Round Leader Odds Scottie Scheffler +1100 Bryson DeChambeau +1800 Rory McIlroy +2000 Jon Rahm +2500 Xander Schauffele +3000 Ludvig Åberg +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

