2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The tee times for the 2025 U.S. Open are officially set, with play beginning Thursday morning, June 12th.

Kicking off the action at 7:29 a.m. (ET) is a marquee trio featuring defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, and José Luis Ballester.

Minutes later, at 7:40 a.m., Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy will take the course alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

In the afternoon wave, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at 1:25 p.m.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

2025 U.S. Open Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Time
Tee
Players
6:45 a.m.1Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
6:45 a.m.10Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
6:56 a.m.1Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
6:56 a.m.10Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
7:07 a.m.1Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
7:07 a.m.10Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
7:18 a.m.1Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

U.S. Open First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the U.S. Open First-Round Leader betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

First-Round Leader
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1100
Bryson DeChambeau+1800
Rory McIlroy+2000
Jon Rahm+2500
Xander Schauffele+3000
Ludvig Åberg+3500
Joaquin Niemann+3500

You can also learn more about each golfer's past results at the U.S. Open at FanDuel Research.

