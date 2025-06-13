How Many Games Will the Rams Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Los Angeles Rams, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Rams and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 13th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Rams 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Los Angeles Rams - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 7.5 Wins -410 Under 7.5 Wins +330 Over 9.5 Wins -135 Under 9.5 Wins +115 Over 11.5 Wins +210 Under 11.5 Wins -250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams 2025 Win Total Prediction

The Rams have upside but also come with risk, which leads to my being a bit below market on them.

My model has them projected at 9.3 wins for 2025. With the under on 9.5 wins at +115, that would give me a slight lean that direction.

It's primarily due to some of the fragility around the offense. Matthew Stafford was healthy all of 2024, but his age and constant flirting with injuries make the downside case more likely than with other teams.

The Rams' defense projects a bit below average, as well. It's not enough where I'm likely to bet their under, but it would tempt me more than any of the overs.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.