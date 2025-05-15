FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Tennessee Titans' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a game Sept. 7 that finds them colliding with the Denver Broncos. We outline the Titans' full NFL schedule in the article below. For info on the Tennessee Titans, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC South, read the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETRams-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETColts-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET@ Texans-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Cardinals-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Raiders-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ETPatriots-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS

Bet on the Tennessee Titans on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup