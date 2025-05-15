NFL
2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To kick off their 2025 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the New York Jets on Sept. 7. You can check out the Steelers' complete NFL schedule below. Looking for additional information on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Steelers' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Seahawks
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Patriots
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Vikings
|-
|Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Bengals
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Packers
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|NBC