2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To kick off their 2025 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the New York Jets on Sept. 7. You can check out the Steelers' complete NFL schedule below. Looking for additional information on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Steelers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Seahawks - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Patriots - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET Vikings - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET Browns - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania CBS Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Bengals - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET Packers - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania NBC View Full Table ChevronDown

