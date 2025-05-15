FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

To kick off their 2025 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the New York Jets on Sept. 7. You can check out the Steelers' complete NFL schedule below. Looking for additional information on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Steelers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jets-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETSeahawks-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Patriots-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ETVikings-Croke Park, Dublin, IrelandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ETBrowns-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaCBS
Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Bengals-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ETPackers-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaNBC

