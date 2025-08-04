FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Survivor Pool: Free Printable Sheet and Rules to Play

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Survivor Pool: Free Printable Sheet and Rules to Play

The 2025 NFL season is almost here! For many football fans, this includes the start of an annual survivor pool.

The concept is simple: survive each week by correctly picking one winning team. If your team loses or ties, you're eliminated. If you choose correctly, you move onto the next week. The trick is, you can't choose the same team twice.

It’s a test of strategy, timing, and a little bit of luck -- and the last person standing takes the win.

We made it easy for you by creating a free printable survivor pool sheet that you can download below. If you're looking to plan out your picks each week, check out our printable 2025 schedule grid as well.

Download the 2025 NFL printable survivor pool sheet here.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup