2025 NFL Survivor Pool: Free Printable Sheet and Rules to Play

The 2025 NFL season is almost here! For many football fans, this includes the start of an annual survivor pool.

The concept is simple: survive each week by correctly picking one winning team. If your team loses or ties, you're eliminated. If you choose correctly, you move onto the next week. The trick is, you can't choose the same team twice.

It’s a test of strategy, timing, and a little bit of luck -- and the last person standing takes the win.

We made it easy for you by creating a free printable survivor pool sheet that you can download below. If you're looking to plan out your picks each week, check out our printable 2025 schedule grid as well.

Download the 2025 NFL printable survivor pool sheet here.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!