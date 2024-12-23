2025 NFL Draft Order During Week 16: Giants Hold The Top Pick
With just two weeks left in the regular season, the New York Giants continue to hold the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After enduring their 10th straight loss in Week 16, the Giants have the worst record in the league (2-13) and have a high likelihood of claiming the top pick.
The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 23rd.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Jets
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Rams
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Green Bay Packers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Shedeur Sanders
|-180
|Cameron Ward
|+250
|Travis Hunter
|+430
|Abdul Carter
|+3700
|Mykel Williams
|+3700
|Mason Graham
|+3700
|Will Campbell
|+4800
For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
