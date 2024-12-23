FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Order During Week 16: Giants Hold The Top Pick

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 NFL Draft Order During Week 16: Giants Hold The Top Pick

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the New York Giants continue to hold the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After enduring their 10th straight loss in Week 16, the Giants have the worst record in the league (2-13) and have a high likelihood of claiming the top pick.

The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 23rd.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. New York Giants
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. Cleveland Browns
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Carolina Panthers
  8. New York Jets
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Miami Dolphins
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Cincinnati Bengals
  15. Dallas Cowboys
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Seattle Seahawks
  18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Los Angeles Chargers
  21. Houston Texans
  22. Denver Broncos
  23. Los Angeles Rams
  24. Washington Commanders
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers
  26. Baltimore Ravens
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Philadelphia Eagles
  29. Buffalo Bills
  30. Minnesota Vikings
  31. Detroit Lions
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Shedeur Sanders-180
Cameron Ward+250
Travis Hunter+430
Abdul Carter+3700
Mykel Williams+3700
Mason Graham+3700
Will Campbell+4800

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

