2025 NFL Draft Order During Week 16: Giants Hold The Top Pick

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the New York Giants continue to hold the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After enduring their 10th straight loss in Week 16, the Giants have the worst record in the league (2-13) and have a high likelihood of claiming the top pick.

The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 23rd.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Shedeur Sanders -180 Cameron Ward +250 Travis Hunter +430 Abdul Carter +3700 Mykel Williams +3700 Mason Graham +3700 Will Campbell +4800 View Full Table ChevronDown

