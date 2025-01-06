2025 NFL Draft: First Overall Pick Odds After Week 18

Following the final week of the regular season, the first 18 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft are officially set. There was a shake up at the top as the New England Patriots won 23-16 against the Buffalo Bills, which was their first win since Week 10. The Pats moved back to the fourth pick while the Tennessee Titans now hold the No. 1 overall selection.

The first overall pick odds at FanDuel Sportsbook shifted as the Titans' needs are quite different compared to the Patriots. Plus, the chance of the first overall pick trading back seems far less likely after the change. The Las Vegas Raiders are one team that's been labeled as a trade up candidate due to their desperate quarterback need, but the dream for the top pick could now be over.

We have our best idea yet of how the 2025 NFL Draft could unfold. With that said, jumping on the first overall pick lines could provide some early value with draft night still over three months away. Let's look at which players are in contention for the top pick and who is the best bet.

Who's the Favorite to Go First Overall?

Cameron Ward of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes has quickly become the favorite to be the first player off of the board, carrying -125 odds to be the first overall pick. He set the Division 1 record with 156 career passing touchdowns. Ward finished fourth in the Heisman voting thanks to video game-like numbers, logging 9.5 yards per passing attempt, 4,313 passing yards, and 39 passing touchdowns.

NFL Draft Buzz's scouting report highlighted Ward's arm talent with the ability to hit throws from multiple angles complimented by exceptional accuracy and playmaking. He drew similar praise from Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team, who labeled his creativity and arm talent as big positives.

Of course, Tennessee is in desperate need for a quarterback. Will Levis got his shot as the full-time starting quarterback in the 2024 season and faltered by recording 16 turnovers in 12 appearances -- 3 of which had snap shares under 60%. His turnover tendencies led to a dreadful -0.26 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

After the offense recorded 18.3 points per game (sixth-fewest) and 5.0 yards per play (sixth-fewest), quarterback looks to be the Titans' clear priority. Ward has already been a consistent link to Tennessee, which shifted Ward to the favorite over Shedeur Sanders (+105).

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Odds

As mentioned, Sanders was the favorite to the first overall pick before the Titans moved into the top spot. The Colorado Buffaloes product now carries the second-shortest line to be the first overall pick (+105).

Ward is far from being a layup for the top pick at this point. We still have the NFL Combine and pro days ahead of us, which often cause a ton of movement. This process is still very young, and while the Titans seem to be set on Ward right now, the franchise could easily change its mind.

All it could take is Sanders outperforming Ward in the draft process. The former Buffs QB is uber-talented in his own right; NFL Draft Buzz highlighted Sanders' quick release, processing ability, and poise in the pocket.

If Ward is not the top pick, Sanders is probably the player to slide into that No. 1 selection.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft Odds

One thing feels certain at this point -- a quarterback should be the first player off of the board. Another Colorado product, Travis Hunter, is expected to be a top-five selection.

However, there is a huge drop off for the top pick after Sanders; Hunter has the third-shortest odds at +1000. The Titans' clear priority should be signal-caller, and if for some odd reason Tennessee trades back, the team trading up would likely be hunting a quarterback.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a unique prospect with the ability to shine as a wide receiver and cornerback. Most expect Hunter to enter the draft as a cornerback, but he's announced his intentions to still play on both sides of the ball. Depending on where he ends up, Hunter could be a full-time corner while used in limited gadget roles on offense.

Hunter is viewed as the best non-quarterback of the class, but he's mostly being mocked to the New York Giants at No. 3 and New England Patriots at No. 4. The top two picks are gearing up to be Ward and Sanders with an outside shot of the Cleveland Browns targeting the line of scrimmage with the second selection.

Thanks to his elite athleticism, Hunter is probably going to draw a ton of buzz at the combine. However, the fit just does not seem to be there for Hunter to be the first name called on draft night.

Best Bets for the First Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Now, that we've discussed the top three prospects of the draft, who is the best bet to be the first overall pick?

It's difficult to ignore reports about the Titans "loving" Ward. This goes beyond just one tweet from Benjamin Allbright too. NFL Draft analyst John Vogel pointed to Ward being the favorite for Tennessee.

For now, Ward easily looks like the best bet to be the top pick, and the -125 odds still offer solid value. NFL Draft Buzz's scouting report does express some concern about Ward's footwork and deep ball, opening up the door for Sanders to potentially outperform him in throwing sessions throughout the draft process.

This race is far from over, meaning Sanders at +100 isn't a bad bet. Ward would be my pick right now, but if you're a fan of Sanders, those plus odds are intriguing.

