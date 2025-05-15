2025 NFL Bye Weeks for All 32 Teams

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and it's time to start breaking it down.

There are certainly some NFL schedule winners and losers, but all teams get an in-season win in terms of their bye.

Here are a few looks at the 2025 bye weeks for NFL squads.

2025 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week Teams on Bye 5 Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers 6 Texans, Vikings 7 Bills, Ravens 8 Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks 9 Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets 10 Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans 11 Colts, Saints View Full Table ChevronDown

Here is an alphabetical look at this season's byes.

