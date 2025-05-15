2025 NFL Bye Weeks for All 32 Teams
The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and it's time to start breaking it down.
There are certainly some NFL schedule winners and losers, but all teams get an in-season win in terms of their bye.
Here are a few looks at the 2025 bye weeks for NFL squads.
2025 NFL Bye Week Schedule
Week
Teams on Bye
|5
|Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
|6
|Texans, Vikings
|7
|Bills, Ravens
|8
|Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
|9
|Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
|10
|Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
|11
|Colts, Saints
Here is an alphabetical look at this season's byes.
- Arizona Cardinals: Week 8
- Atlanta Falcons: Week 5
- Baltimore Ravens: Week 7
- Buffalo Bills: Week 7
- Carolina Panthers: Week 14
- Chicago Bears: Week 5
- Cincinnati Bengals: Week 10
- Cleveland Browns: Week 9
- Dallas Cowboys: Week 10
- Denver Broncos: Week 12
- Detroit Lions: Week 8
- Green Bay Packers: Week 5
- Houston Texans: Week 6
- Indianapolis Colts: Week 11
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 8
- Kansas City Chiefs: Week 10
- Las Vegas Raiders: Week 8
- Los Angeles Chargers: Week 12
- Los Angeles Rams: Week 8
- Miami Dolphins: Week 12
- Minnesota Vikings: Week 6
- New England Patriots: Week 14
- New Orleans Saints: Week 11
- New York Giants: Week 14
- New York Jets: Week 9
- Philadelphia Eagles: Week 9
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5
- San Francisco 49ers: Week 14
- Seattle Seahawks: Week 8
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 9
- Tennessee Titans: Week 10
- Washington Commanders: Week 12
Which 2025 futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.