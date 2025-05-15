FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 NFL Bye Weeks for All 32 Teams

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

2025 NFL Bye Weeks for All 32 Teams

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and it's time to start breaking it down.

There are certainly some NFL schedule winners and losers, but all teams get an in-season win in terms of their bye.

Here are a few looks at the 2025 bye weeks for NFL squads.

2025 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week
Teams on Bye
5Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
6Texans, Vikings
7Bills, Ravens
8Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks
9Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
10Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans
11Colts, Saints

Here is an alphabetical look at this season's byes.

