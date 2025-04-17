2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Printable Bracket and Betting Odds After Heat, Mavericks Win

Two NBA teams have secured a spot in the playoffs after winning their Play-In Tournament games: the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

But there are still two more spots up for grabs, which will be decided by the two second-round games being played this Friday.

Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Play-In Tournament Matchups

These were the matchups for all of the Play-In Tournament games and the outcomes as of April 17th:

Eastern Conference

7 seed Orlando Magic beat 8 seed Atlanta Hawks Magic will now face 2 seed Boston Celtics Hawks will play in second game of Play-In Tournament

Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks 9 seed Chicago Bulls lost to 10 seed Miami Heat Heat play in second game of Play-In Tournament Bulls are eliminated

Chicago Bulls Miami Heat

Western Conference

7 seed Golden State Warriors beat 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies Warriors will now face 2 seed Houston Rockets Grizzlies play in second game of Play-In Tournament

Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 9 seed Sacramento Kings lost to 10 seed Dallas Mavericks Mavericks play in second round of Play-In Tournament Kings are eliminated

Sacramento Kings Dallas Mavericks

When Is the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament?

The second round of games will be played on Friday, April 18th.

Heat at Hawks - 7:10 p.m. (ET)

- 7:10 p.m. (ET) Mavericks at Grizzlies - 9:40 p.m.

This will be followed by the NBA Playoffs, which begin on Saturday, April 19th.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Here are the current odds for the second round games of the Play-In Tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heat at Hawks

Mavericks at Grizzlies

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!