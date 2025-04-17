FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Printable Bracket and Betting Odds After Heat, Mavericks Win

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Printable Bracket and Betting Odds After Heat, Mavericks Win

Two NBA teams have secured a spot in the playoffs after winning their Play-In Tournament games: the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

But there are still two more spots up for grabs, which will be decided by the two second-round games being played this Friday.

Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Play-In Tournament Matchups

These were the matchups for all of the Play-In Tournament games and the outcomes as of April 17th:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Is the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament?

The second round of games will be played on Friday, April 18th.

  • Heat at Hawks - 7:10 p.m. (ET)
  • Mavericks at Grizzlies - 9:40 p.m.

This will be followed by the NBA Playoffs, which begin on Saturday, April 19th.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Here are the current odds for the second round games of the Play-In Tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heat at Hawks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Atlanta Hawks
Apr 18 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Mavericks at Grizzlies

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Dallas Mavericks
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Apr 19 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

