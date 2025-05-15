2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 NFL schedule opens on Sept. 7 with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete schedule. Looking for additional details on the Miami Dolphins' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Dolphins' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Patriots - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Bills - Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York Amazon Prime Video Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET Jets - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida ESPN Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET @ Panthers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET Chargers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET @ Browns - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

