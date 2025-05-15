NFL
2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Miami Dolphins' 2025 NFL schedule opens on Sept. 7 with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete schedule. Looking for additional details on the Miami Dolphins' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
Dolphins' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Colts
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS
|Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|-
|Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|Amazon Prime Video
|Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET
|Jets
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Panthers
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|CBS