2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 NFL schedule opens on Sept. 7 with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete schedule. Looking for additional details on the Miami Dolphins' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Dolphins' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET@ Colts-Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETPatriots-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS
Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Bills-Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkAmazon Prime Video
Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ETJets-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaESPN
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET@ Panthers-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ETChargers-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET@ Browns-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioCBS

