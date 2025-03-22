2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Schedule With Second Round Games

The first round is complete, revealing the 32 teams set to compete in the next round of the men's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which tips off this weekend.

The Round of 32 games will be played throughout Saturday and Sunday. Download our printable schedule to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Men's College Basketball Printable Schedule

Download the printable schedule here.

Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

National Champion National Champion Duke +260 Florida +400 Auburn +600 Houston +700 Tennessee +1800 Alabama +2200 Texas Tech +2200 Iowa State +2500 St. John's +2600 Gonzaga +3000 Michigan State +3200 View more odds in Sportsbook

