2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Round of 16: Printable Schedule and Betting Odds

The second round is complete, revealing the 16 teams set to compete in the next round of the men's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which tips off this week.

The Round of 16 games will be played throughout Thursday and Friday. Download our printable schedule to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Men's College Basketball Printable Schedule

Download the printable schedule here.

Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

National Champion National Champion Duke +220 Florida +430 Auburn +480 Houston +550 Tennessee +1600 Alabama +1700 Texas Tech +1900 Michigan State +2500 Maryland +3200 Arizona +3900 Kentucky +5500 Purdue +7000 BYU +7000 Ole Miss +7500 Michigan +7500 Arkansas +13000 View more odds in Sportsbook

