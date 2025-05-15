FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the Los Angeles Chargers' schedule features a compelling matchup against Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's full 2025 schedule. For information on the Los Angeles Chargers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, see the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ETChiefs-Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, BrazilYouTube
Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET@ Raiders-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaESPN
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ETBroncos-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET@ Giants-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ETCommanders-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Dolphins-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ETColts-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS

Bet on the Los Angeles Chargers on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup