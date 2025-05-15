NFL
2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the campaign ahead, the Los Angeles Chargers' schedule features a compelling matchup against Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's full 2025 schedule. For information on the Los Angeles Chargers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, see the below article.
Chargers' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET
|Chiefs
|-
|Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
|YouTube
|Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET
|@ Raiders
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Dolphins
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Colts
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS