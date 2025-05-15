2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the Los Angeles Chargers' schedule features a compelling matchup against Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's full 2025 schedule. For information on the Los Angeles Chargers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC West, see the below article.

Chargers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET Chiefs - Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil YouTube Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET @ Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada ESPN Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET Broncos - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET @ Giants - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET Commanders - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET Colts - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

