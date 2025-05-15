2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 7, the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season begins with a tilt against the New England Patriots. We go over the team's complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional details on the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET @ Patriots - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET Chargers - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada ESPN Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Commanders - Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET Bears - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET @ Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET Titans - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada FOX Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET @ Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

Bet on the Las Vegas Raiders on FanDuel today!