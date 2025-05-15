NFL
2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule, Results, TV Channel
On Sept. 7, the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season begins with a tilt against the New England Patriots. We go over the team's complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional details on the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Raiders' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Patriots
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Commanders
|-
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bears
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Colts
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Chiefs
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|CBS