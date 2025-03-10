2025 Ivy League Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Ivy League tournament is set to begin on March 15th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Ivy League Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Ivy League Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

Semifinals: March 15

Championship: March 16

