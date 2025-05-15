NFL
2025 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Houston Texans' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a game Sept. 7 that finds them squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams. We outline the Texans' complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional details on the Houston Texans' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
Texans' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Monday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|-
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|FOX