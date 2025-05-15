FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Houston Texans' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a game Sept. 7 that finds them squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams. We outline the Texans' complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional details on the Houston Texans' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Texans' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Rams-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Monday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ETBuccaneers-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jaguars-EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETTitans-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasCBS
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonESPN+
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET49ers-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasFOX

