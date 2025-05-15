2025 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Houston Texans' schedule for the 2025 campaign is highlighted by a game Sept. 7 that finds them squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams. We outline the Texans' complete NFL schedule in the article below. Looking for additional details on the Houston Texans' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Monday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET Buccaneers - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jaguars - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Titans - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas CBS Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington ESPN+ Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET 49ers - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

Bet on the Houston Texans on FanDuel today!