2025 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Detroit Lions' 2025 season begins on Sept. 7, when they square off against the Green Bay Packers. Info on the Lions' full NFL schedule can be found below. For information on the Detroit Lions, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC North, see the below article.

Lions' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET Bears - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET Browns - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Bengals - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio FOX Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri NBC Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET Buccaneers - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan ABC/ESPN View Full Table ChevronDown

