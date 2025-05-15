FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Detroit Lions' 2025 season begins on Sept. 7, when they square off against the Green Bay Packers. Info on the Lions' full NFL schedule can be found below. For information on the Detroit Lions, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC North, see the below article.

Lions' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ETBears-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ETBrowns-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Bengals-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioFOX
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Chiefs-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriNBC
Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ETBuccaneers-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganABC/ESPN

