NFL
2025 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Detroit Lions' 2025 season begins on Sept. 7, when they square off against the Green Bay Packers. Info on the Lions' full NFL schedule can be found below. For information on the Detroit Lions, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC North, see the below article.
Lions' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bears
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Bengals
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Chiefs
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|NBC
|Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|ABC/ESPN