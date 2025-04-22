2025 Champions League Free Printable Bracket: Semifinals Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The 2025 UEFA Champions League Semifinals are about to begin on April 29th.
Let’s break down who advanced and what the matchups look like moving forward.
2025 Champions League Semifinals Schedule
First Legs
- Tuesday, April 29th - Arsenal vs. PSG
- Wednesday, April 30th - Barcelona vs. Inter
Second Legs
- Tuesday, May 6th - Inter vs. Barcelona
- Wednesday, May 7th - PSG vs. Arsenal
Champions League Betting Odds
Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of April 22nd via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Champions League WInner Outright
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Barcelona
|+210
|Paris St-G
|+210
|Arsenal
|+280
|Inter Milan
|+450
