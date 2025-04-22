FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Champions League Free Printable Bracket: Semifinals Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Champions League Free Printable Bracket: Semifinals Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Semifinals are about to begin on April 29th.

Let’s break down who advanced and what the matchups look like moving forward.

Champions League Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams as of the Semifinals.

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 Champions League Semifinals Schedule

First Legs

  • Tuesday, April 29th - Arsenal vs. PSG
  • Wednesday, April 30th - Barcelona vs. Inter

Second Legs

  • Tuesday, May 6th - Inter vs. Barcelona
  • Wednesday, May 7th - PSG vs. Arsenal

Champions League Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of April 22nd via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Champions League WInner Outright
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Barcelona+210
Paris St-G+210
Arsenal+280
Inter Milan+450

