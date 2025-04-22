2025 Champions League Free Printable Bracket: Semifinals Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 UEFA Champions League Semifinals are about to begin on April 29th.

Let’s break down who advanced and what the matchups look like moving forward.

Champions League Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket of the 2025 Champions League teams as of the Semifinals.

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 Champions League Semifinals Schedule

First Legs

Tuesday, April 29th - Arsenal vs. PSG

- Arsenal vs. PSG Wednesday, April 30th - Barcelona vs. Inter

Second Legs

Tuesday, May 6th - Inter vs. Barcelona

Inter vs. Barcelona Wednesday, May 7th - PSG vs. Arsenal

Champions League Betting Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the Champions League, as of April 22nd via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Champions League WInner Outright FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Barcelona +210 Paris St-G +210 Arsenal +280 Inter Milan +450

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.