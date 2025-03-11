NCAAB
2025 Big West Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big West Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
Big West Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Big West Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 12th
- Quarterfinals: March 13th
- Semifinals: March 14th
- Championship: March 15th
Big West Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest Big West Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Big West Conference Tournament Winner 2025
UC San Diego
UC Irvine
CSU Northridge
UC Riverside
UC Santa Barbara
Cal Poly
CSU Bakersfield
UC Davis
