2025 Big West Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big West Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big West Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big West Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12th

Quarterfinals: March 13th

Semifinals: March 14th

Championship: March 15th

Big West Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Big West Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Big West Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Big West Conference Tournament Winner 2025 UC San Diego -165 UC Irvine +165 CSU Northridge +1800 UC Riverside +2200 UC Santa Barbara +4500 Cal Poly +15000 CSU Bakersfield +30000 UC Davis +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!