2025 Big East Women's Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the NCAAB women's tournament is underway! The Big East Conference tournament is set to begin on Friday, March 7th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big East Women's Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big East Women's Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First round: March 7

Quarterfinals: March 8

Semifinals: March 9

Championship: March 10

