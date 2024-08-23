2024 Sword Dancer Stakes Preview

A bid to the Breeders’ Cup Turf is on the line on Saturday, August 24, at Saratoga Race Course in the Sword Dancer Stakes (G1)! The $750,000 race, which covers a mile and a half on the lawn, drew a classy field of six to compete for the spoils. Those contenders include a pair of globetrotters from the Charlie Appleby barn, Silver Knott and Measured Time. The 2-3 finishers behind Bolshoi Ballet in the 2023 Sword Dancer, Soldier Rising and Pioneering Spirit, also return to the fray.

The last horse to win the Sword Dancer and the Breeders’ Cup Turf in the same year was Graham Motion trainee Main Sequence, who swept the pair in 2024. He was the first to do so since Better Talk Now—who did so exactly 20 years before, and was also trained by Motion. The other two to win both in the same year were Fraise (1992) and Theatrical (1987).

Sword Dancer Information

Race Date: Saturday, August 24

Saturday, August 24 Track : Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York

: Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York Post Time : 3:44 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 3:44 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ½ miles on the inner turf

: 1 ½ miles on the inner turf Age/Sex : four-year-olds and up

: four-year-olds and up Where to Watch : Fanduel Racing and Fox

: Fanduel Racing and Fox Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2024 Sword Dancer Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the field for the 2024 Sword Dancer Stakes, including trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Soldier Rising Christophe Clement Jose Ortiz 8-1 2 Measured Time Charlie Appleby William Buick 7-5 3 Far Bridge Christophe Clement Joel Rosario 8-1 4 Silver Knott Charlie Appleby Flavien Prat 1-1 5 Pioneering Spirit Linda Rice Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 6 Grand Sonata Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano 10-1

Sword Dancer Stakes Prep Race Results

The six runners in the Sword Dancer come out of four different races, all of which are stakes. All but one were graded stakes.

The only runner coming out of Grade 1 company is Measured Time, who won the Manhattan by two lengths in forward fashion on June 8 at Saratoga, during the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

Four of the other runners come out of Grade 2 races. The top two runners from the Bowling Green (G2) at Saratoga Race Course on July 28, the traditional local prep for the Sword Dancer, press on to this spot. Silver Knott led the race at every call, crossing the wire 2 ½ lengths clear of Soldier Rising, who settled in last and was able to reel in every runner except for the winner. Two runners also come out of the United Nations (G2) at Monmouth on July 20. Grand Sonata settled midfield, rallied, and missed by only a nose to winner Get Smokin. Far Bridge settled further toward the rear, took a bit closer order in the lane, but could only check in ninth, four lengths behind the winner.

The only runner to come out of ungraded company Pioneering Spirit. He last raced in the Lure on August 3, which was a one-mile race washed off the lawn. He started the four-horse race well off the pace, and chased on to finish second, four lengths behind the more forwardly placed Film Star.

Sword Dancer Stakes Contenders

In order of post position, here are profiles of the six contenders in the 2024 Sword Dancer:

Soldier Rising: You know what you’re going to get with this six-year-old gelding: you’re going to get a great effort. He has been second eleven times, including in six of his last seven outings. He was third in this race in 2022, and second in it last year. The faster the early pace is, the better, though even if it comes up modest? Key him underneath in exotics, but a win may be too much to ask. Measured Time: This lightly-raced four-year-old started his career in England, is a Group 1 winner in Dubai, and won the Manhattan in his first stateside start. The 1 ½-mile distance is a question, as he failed as the favorite at handicap level in his only try at the distance, though that was over a synthetic footing, not turf. In a field of just six, his early speed will be an asset, and the dry weather through the week means he should get his preferred turf conditions. Far Bridge: The Belmont Derby (G1) winner last year, he has won just one of his four starts this year and that win came in an allowance-level tune-up to start the year. He hasn’t been severely outclassed in four starts this year, though it was quite disappointing that he got a snappy setup in the United Nations and still only managed to cross the wire ninth. He is unlikely to get a better set up this time around, meaning without a step forward to a lifetime best, his best-case scenario may be rounding out a trifecta or superfecta. Silver Knott: This Charlie Appleby trainee can hardly be called a globetrotter, as he has done the vast majority of his racing in the United States, including his last eight starts. He was a frequent placegetter last year as a sophomore, but is undefeated in three starts this year. The key has been stretching out to these longer distances, as all three of his races this year have come at 1 ⅜ miles or beyond. He won the local prep last out, the Bowling Green. He has early speed, but also a well-refined stalking gear, so he won’t have to get into a speed duel with Measured Time. He gets his distance, he gets his firm going, he keeps Flavien Prat in the irons, and he would be no surprise to make it four straight. Pioneering Spirit: He is Grade 1 placed on the lawn by virtue of a third in this race last year, though that still had him ten lengths adrift of Bolshoi Ballet and well behind second-place Soldier Rising as well. His last victory on turf came in the 1 1/16-mile Bernard Baruch last September, and his last win at all came in an off-turf edition of the Knickerbocker back in October. All in all, he probably doesn’t have the speed to go with the Godolphin pair early, and in his current form he would be a surprise to hit the board even in this short field. Grand Sonata: He has shown class since early in his career, but through late last year and into this year it looks like he may have been losing his spark. Then, in the United Nations last month at Monmouth, he popped. He made a smart late run and missed by only a nose for the whole thing. The question is which version of him shows up. If that version does, he’s a pace-versatile, stamina-laden runner. That’s no guarantee—but especially since he finally gets to try 1 ½ miles on his preferred firmer footing, the price should be right.

Sword Dancer Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Sword Dancer Stakes?

A: The Resorts World Casino Sword Dancer Stakes happens on Saturday, August 24 at 3:44 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Q: Where is the Sword Dancer Stakes?

A: The Sword Dancer Stakes happens at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race is carded as the ninth of 14 on Saturday’s Travers Stakes day card.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Sword Dancer Stakes?

A: Trainers Christophe Clement and Bill Mott lead all trainers with four victories in this race. Clement, who won in both 2021 and 2022 with Gufo, can extend his record if either Soldier Rising or Far Bridge takes top honors. Mott, whose most recent win came in 2020 with Channel Maker, does not have an entry.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Sword Dancer Stakes?

A: Riding a three-win streak into the race, Silver Knott is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Sword Dancer. He will likely be favored given that streak and the fact that he has been a revelation this year over these longer distances. However, his stablemate in the Charlie Appleby barn, Measured Time, is 7-5 on the morning line, and his international class may lead the public to bet him close to Silver Knott.

Q: Who is the best Sword Dancer Stakes jockey?

A: Pat Day leads all jockeys with four Sword Dancer wins between 1987 and 2002, though he is now retired. Among jockeys who are named in the 2024 edition of the race, Javier Castellano leads with three wins. He can tie the record if Grand Sonata wins this year.

Q: Who won the Sword Dancer Stakes in 2023?

A: Bolshoi Ballet won the 2023 Sword Dancer for trainer Aidan O’Brien and rider John Velazquez. Neither of them returns to the field for 2024.

