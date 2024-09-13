2024 Summer Stakes Preview

Top juvenile turf horses take the spotlight on Saturday, September 14, at Woodbine in the Grade 1, $500,000 Summer Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack. The one-mile turf race drew an overflow field—fourteen in the main field, plus three also-eligible entrants. The prize includes not only that purse, but a bid to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf for the winner.

So far, only one horse has swept both the Summer Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: Pluck did the sweep in 2010. However, Dreaming of Anna won the 2006 Summer Stakes and carried that momentum into a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Sky Classic (1989), a champion in both the United States and Canada, also won the Summer Stakes during his illustrious career.

The Summer is part of a blockbuster card at Woodbine that includes six graded stakes, including four at the top level. The card also features the Woodbine Mile (G1) for older horses, the Natalma Stakes (G1) for juvenile fillies, and the E. P. Taylor (G1) for older fillies and mares.

2024 Summer Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2022 Track : Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, Ontario

: Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, Ontario Post Time : 5:41 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 5:41 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : one mile on the E. P. Taylor turf course

: one mile on the E. P. Taylor turf course Age/Sex : two-year-olds

: two-year-olds Where to Watch : TVG.com, NBC, Peacock

: TVG.com, NBC, Peacock Where to Bet: TVG.com and FanDuel Racing

Summer Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the full field for the 2024 edition of the Summer Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Ready to Battle Mark Casse Kazushi Kimura 20-1 2 Dream On Mark Casse Sahin Civaci 12-1 3 Vixen Mark Casse John Velazquez 10-1 4 First Resort Eoin Harty Umberto Rispoli 4-1 5 Coolcollected Patrick Dixon Ryan Munger 20-1 6 Cairo Caper Nathan Squires Jose Campos 8-1 7 Will Reign Mark Casse Kazushi Kimura 15-1 View Full Table

Summer Stakes Prep Race Results

Seven of the 17 entrants in the Summer Stakes come out of previous stakes races. The top three finishers from the Soaring Free, the traditional 6 ½-furlong local prep on the Woodbine grass, press on to the Summer. In that August 23 race, Cairo Caper rallied to catch the more forwardly placed Dream On to win by ¾ length; third-place Coolcollected, who flattened a bit to be beaten 3 ¼ lengths, also entered. Will Reign, a late-running fourth in the Catch a Glimpse for fillies over the same course and distance on the same day, also takes a shot in the Summer.

Two runners come out of overseas stakes victories. Al Qudra defeated New Century in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot on July 27, going seven furlongs on the grass. New Century returned to the races on August 14 at Salisbury, getting up by ½ length to win the one-mile Stonehenge Stakes.

One runner comes out of a graded-stakes race; he is also the only runner coming out of a dirt race. First Resort, who disputed the pace and finished second behind Showcase in the Saratoga Special (G2) on August 10, is entered to try turf for the first time. However, he is cross-entered in the Iroquois (G3) as well, so he may stick to dirt after all.

The rest of the field comes out of maiden company. The only horse coming out of a maiden win at a mile is Vixen, who romped over the two-turn mile at Ellis. Ready to Battle and Forty N Five came out of seven-furlong maiden wins on Tapeta at Woodbine, with Special Session and the also-eligible Groot coming in second and third behind Forty N Five. Thread and Winterberry both come out of 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight wins on the Woodbine lawn, while Dewolf won a maiden-optional claimer at 6 ½ furlongs on the local Tapeta.

Rounding out the also-eligible list, Latin Fever graduated going 7 ½ furlongs on the grass at Leopardstown, while Nitrogen was second in a one-mile maiden special on the inner turf at Woodbine.

Summer Stakes Contenders

These 17 runners, organized by post position, are contesting the 2024 Summer Stakes. Make sure to watch the scratch board on race day, as three are also eligible, and it is unlikely that Mark Casse runs all nine of his entrants, especially given the duplicate jockey assignments.

Ready to Battle: He came up empty on debut in a two-turn turf maiden on debut, but bounced back to win in stalk-and-pounce fashion on the Tapeta when he came to Woodbine. The tactical speed he showed in his win is a plus, but the race did not come back fast and the rail in such a big field could be challenging. Dream On: With three starts, he is one of the more experienced runners. He pressed the pace and won a maiden race in his first turf try, and ran the same kind of style when second in the longer Soaring Free. Trainer Casse shines with first-time routers, though the near-inside draw may not be good for his running style. Vixen: He woke up nicely when stretching to a mile for his second start, a romping maiden win at Ellis. The presence of big-money rider John Velazquez is a plus, and the fact that he rallied from well off the pace on debut and was closer up second-out gives him some versatility. He’ll probably need to take a step up but he does have upside. First Resort: He has never run on turf before, and may go to the Iroquois instead. But, if he does go here, he has every chance to love the grass: the Uncle Mo babies have been solid on the grass, and his dam Fair Maiden was a stakes winner and Grade 1-placed on the lawn as a juvenile. Coolcollected: He woke up second-out on the switch to turf, and then chased on for third in the Soaring Free at third asking. He’ll have to improve off that effort, but his maiden win suggests he can and his pedigree suggests a mile should be right within his wheelhouse. Demand a price, though, as his trainer can run cold on the first-time stretch out. Cairo Caper: He graduated at second asking, his first start on the turf, and then won right back in the Soaring Free. His pedigree means he should thrive at a mile and even beyond, and his tactical speed should give him the chance to carve out a trip in this big field. His under-the-radar connections guarantee a price on him, too. Will Reign: A well-regarded maiden for trainer Mark Casse, she is cross-entered in this race and the Natalma for fillies. Though she is still a maiden after two starts, she has gained position late in both of her starts and should be better off with the extra distance in this race, and blinkers could make her a little more tactical for a barn that excels with that move. Special Session: He has yet to graduate, but he missed by only a neck to Forty N Five last out. He is going the right way, he can pass horses, and now he gets more ground. A mile may even be too short for this one—he’s a Constitution half to Belmont Stakes winner Sir Winston, meaning he may need even more time and maturity to find his best. Al Qudra: One of two coming from overseas, he is trained by Charlie Appleby, who has made a name in recent years raiding in to win top-level turf races at Woodbine and in New York. He won by open lengths last out when trying seven furlongs for the first time, drew a nice middle gate, and should be able to handle the mile and the good going. New Century: He has tables to turn on Al Qudra from two back, but unlike the latter, he has raced once since a July try at Ascot—he stretched to a mile and won a minor stakes at Salisbury. Trainer Andrew Balding is solid with his shippers out to North America, and that experience over a mile may help him in a race where very few have that. Thread: He comes out of a second-out maiden win. Turf is a question, since he has been rained off to Tapeta in both starts, and he needs to improve from a speed perspective. But, the fact that he can run from on or off the pace is a plus, and it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to take to grass or the mile. Dewolf: He came up flat on debut against straight maidens, and graduated next out against maiden optional claimers. (As an Ontario-bred he was protected, but the condition also allows $40,000 claimers not bred in Ontario). This is a tougher group, but he has a chance to handle the mile and both of his races actually came back fast, meaning he has a shot despite the class rise. Forty N Five: He beat a couple of these in his last-out maiden win over Tapeta. The win at an extended one-turn trip is a positive, and he ran well enough on turf to suggest he can handle it. The outside gate may be a challenge, but trainer Jose Carroll is solid with last-out maiden winners and has been on fire with rider Luis Contreras. Winterberry: The only horse in the main body of the field with only one start, he seized the lead last month in a maiden special at 6 ½ furlongs on the Tapeta and just kept on running. The far-outside could be a challenge, and he’ll have to prove that he is either faster than everyone else, or able to rate. Don’t take too short a price given that challenge. Latin Fever: Ignored at 80-1 on debut at Leopardstown, he got up by a neck and was privately purchased by North American connections. He has room to improve if he draws in, as he was green on debut, and a nice debut at 7 ½ furlongs bodes well for him taking to the mile. Groot: He improved from debut to second-out, never firing on debut but leading most of the way and being beaten only a length second out. The further distance may help him some more, but he’ll have to prove he’s not just one-way speed from this wide gate against so many foes with speed. Nitrogen: He missed by only a neck on debut, showing some talent. This’ll be a tough ask if he draws in, as he will have to face winners and go faster. But, he did prove himself tactical on debut, and he already has a mile race underneath him.

Summer Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Summer Stakes?

A: The Summer Stakes happens on Saturday, September 14 at 5:41 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race is carded as the ninth of 12 on the card.

Q: Where is the Summer Stakes?

A: The race happens at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, Ontario.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Summer Stakes?

A: James Day had eight wins in the Summer Stakes between 1980 and 1993, the most of any trainer. Among trainers who have horses in the race this year, Mark Casse leads with four wins, most recently in 2020 with Gretzky the Great. He has nine chances to increase his tally this year: Ready to Battle, Dream On, Vixen, Will Reign, Special Session, Thread, Winterberry, and the also-eligible entrants Latin Fever and Nitrogen.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Summer Stakes?

A: Off a win at Ascot, Al Qudra is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the Summer Stakes. Given that he is trained by Charlie Appleby, who has won two of the last three editions of the race and has made a name for himself shipping horses to win big North American turf races, he should hold as favorite.

Q: Who is the best Summer Stakes jockey?

A: Robin Platts still holds the record for Summer Stakes wins with six, between 1975 and 1988. Among jockeys riding in the 2024 edition, no one has more than one. William Buick, Patrick Husbands, Kazushi Kimura, and John Velazquez have each won once before.

Q: Who won the Summer Stakes in 2023?

A: The 2023 edition of the Summer Stakes went to Carson’s Run, trained by Christophe Clement and ridden by Dylan Davis. Neither returns to the field this year.

