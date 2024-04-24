2024 NHL Playoff Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The NHL playoffs have officially started!

There are 16 playoff teams that have taken to the ice for a chance at the Stanley Cup.

Defending champions Vegas Golden Knights face an uphill battle as the underdogs against the 1 seed Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are determined to break the Presidents' trophy curse as they take on the Washington Capitals in the First Round.

To keep up with all the action this postseason, here is a printable bracket with each team's seeding and odds to win the championship.

2024 NHL Playoff Teams

Here are the teams entering the First Round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, organized by conference and division — plus wild card berths.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Wild Card

Western Conference

Central Division

Pacific Division

Wild Card

How Do the NHL Playoffs Work?

The top three teams from each division have an automatic spot in the postseason. This makes up the first 12 teams admitted to the playoffs. The last four spots, called the wild card teams, are given to the top two teams with the best records in each conference—regardless of division.

There are four rounds in the NHL Playoffs: First Round, Second Round, Conference Finals, and Stanley Cup Finals. Every round is a best-of-seven series in a 2–2–1–1–1 format.

First Round : Each division winner plays one of the wild card teams. The teams that finished second and third in each division will play each other.

: Each division winner plays one of the wild card teams. The teams that finished second and third in each division will play each other. Second Round : The winners of the First Round within each conference will play each other.

: The winners of the First Round within each conference will play each other. Conference Finals : The two remaining teams in each conference will face off. The home-ice advantage goes to the team with the better regular-season record.

: The two remaining teams in each conference will face off. The home-ice advantage goes to the team with the better regular-season record. Stanley Cup Final: The two remaining teams (the winners of each conference) play in a best-of-seven series.

2024 NHL Playoffs Round 1 Matchups

Panthers (Atlantic 1) vs. Lightning (Wild Card 1)

(Atlantic 1) vs. (Wild Card 1) Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)

(Atlantic 2) vs. (Atlantic 3) Rangers (Metropolitan 1) vs. Capitals (Wild Card 2)

(Metropolitan 1) vs. (Wild Card 2) Hurricanes (Metropolitan 2) vs. Islanders (Metropolitan 3)

(Metropolitan 2) vs. (Metropolitan 3) Stars (Central 1) vs. Golden Knights (Wild Card 2)

(Central 1) vs. (Wild Card 2) Jets (Central 2) vs. Avalanche (Central 3)

(Central 2) vs. (Central 3) Canucks (Pacific 1) vs. Predators (Wild Card 1)

(Pacific 1) vs. (Wild Card 1) Oilers (Pacific 2) vs. Kings (Pacific 3)

NHL Playoffs Bracket

Download the FanDuel 2024 NHL Playoff printable bracket to follow along this postseason.

NHL Championship Odds

Here is each team's odds to win the 2024 NHL championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 12:00pm ET on April 24th.

Stanley Cup 2024 Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Carolina Hurricanes +460 Edmonton Oilers +600 Florida Panthers +650 New York Rangers +700 Vegas Golden Knights +900 Dallas Stars +1200 Colorado Avalanche +1300 View Full Table

Looking for the latest NHL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NHL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!