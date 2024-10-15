2024 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 7

We're officially a third of the way through the 2024 NFL season, so let's dive into our NFL Power rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we look ahead to Week 7.

Tuesday morning brought a pair of big trades. The Las Vegas Raiders dealt Davante Adams to the New York Jets, reuniting Adams with his former signal-caller, Aaron Rodgers. Then, the Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets' (+3000) Super Bowl odds, somewhat comically, did not budge in the wake of the Adams deal, though the Bills saw their championship odds shorten from +1000 to +850 after trading for Cooper.

A few players got banged up in Week 6, but none more than Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson sustained a broken tibia and fibula on Sunday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. The vibes were high for the Detroit Lions (4-1) after storming into AT&T Stadium and pummeling the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 47-9, but losing Hutchinson is a brutal blow for a team with championship hopes.

Only two teams -- the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys -- are on bye this week, so we're in for an exciting crop of games. How does everything shake out leading into Week 7? Let's take a look at our power rankings.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 7)

Teams Ranked 32nd to 23rd

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 32 Carolina Panthers -14.88 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 31 New England Patriots -12.23 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 30 Cleveland Browns -10.11 0.4% 0.0% 0.0% 29 Jacksonville Jaguars -9.25 0.4% 0.0% 0.0% 28 Las Vegas Raiders -7.72 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 27 Dallas Cowboys -7.18 24.3% 13.5% 0.9% 26 Arizona Cardinals -5.30 5.2% 4.4% 0.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars each have just one win through six games, and numberFire forecasts none of these teams to exceed any more than 3.5 wins this season. Notably, Jacksonville's win total is set at 6.5, albeit with -168 odds on the under.

The Jags will draw a matchup against the Patriots this weekend and come in with -230 odds on their moneyline, but I'd nonetheless be interested in betting on their under in this market, whether it's before or after this Sunday's competition.

Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Wins 2024-25 Under 6.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

The Cowboys (3-3) have gone 0-3 at Jerry Jones' stadium, the team has numberFire's sixth-worst schedule-adjusted defense, and Dak Prescott ranks just 22nd in passing net expected points added per drop back. Dallas also struggles with a -42 point differential, the third-worst mark in the NFC.

Their bye is coming at a much-needed time, and Dallas' upcoming schedule is as follows: at San Francisco 49ers, at Atlanta Falcons, vs. Philadelphia Eagles, vs. Houston Texans, and at Washington Commanders. numberFire has as little hope as I do, handing the Cowboys just a 24.3% chance to reach the postseason.

Teams Ranked 22nd to 13th

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 22 New York Giants -2.75 4.3% 1.5% 0.0% 21 Denver Broncos 0.08 32.5% 2.0% 0.5% 20 Indianapolis Colts 0.12 41.6% 8.9% 0.5% 19 Philadelphia Eagles 0.48 73.3% 54.2% 4.7% 18 Seattle Seahawks 0.54 22.1% 14.7% 0.7% 17 Cincinnati Bengals 0.76 35.2% 6.0% 0.8% 16 New York Jets 1.33 53.4% 13.6% 1.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

The wins haven't been easy for the Eagles (3-2), though they're benefitting from Dallas' struggles, as the Birds (+120) have the shortest NFC East odds. The Eagles have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule (per Tankathon), including two games against the New York Giants and one contest against the Jags and Panthers. It doesn't feel right to buy into anything Nick Sirianni related, but numberFire sees value in Philly's win total. FanDuel has it set at 10.5 with +110 odds on the over, while numberFire expects the Birds to win 11.0 games this season. Having Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith back will help.

Philadelphia Eagles Regular Season Wins 2024-25 Over 10.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

The Denver Broncos (3-3) have been climbing up our power rankings while the New Orleans Saints (2-4) have had a harsh fall from grace. Entering Week 3, Denver ranked 28th while New Orleans ranked 2nd. These groups will square off on Sunday, and the Broncos come in with -138 odds on their moneyline despite being on the road. With the Falcons (4-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) trending upward, this could be a make-or-break game for the Saints, who might be sending out rookie Spencer Rattler once again.

The Commanders (4-2) dropped three spots since last week's power rankings, but a one possession loss to the Baltimore Ravens on the road isn't the worst way to leave Week 6 and Jayden Daniels is still exceptional, as evidenced by his +1300 NFL MVP odds (sixth-shortest). Washington will be in a smash spot when they host the Panthers this weekend, and they currently tout +145 odds to win the NFC East.

Teams Ranked 12th to 1st

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 12 Atlanta Falcons 3.17 69.6% 49.7% 2.7% 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 3.66 62.7% 19.7% 1.2% 10 Houston Texans 4.04 95.6% 89.6% 7.4% 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.45 66.7% 38.3% 2.5% 8 Chicago Bears 5.87 40.6% 8.4% 2.4% 7 Green Bay Packers 6.17 58.9% 12.2% 4.5% 6 Kansas City Chiefs 6.88 99.2% 89.7% 18.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

The NFC East has zero teams that crack the top 12 of our power rankings and half of the divisions have only one team in this tier. But the NFC North? All four of their teams rank in the top 8 of our power rankings.

The NFC North has gone a combined 17-5 this season thanks to just one intradivisional game, and more importantly, some awesome play from each group. The Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Bears all fare in the top 10 of numberFire's schedule-adjusted defense. To put the dominance in perspective: the four best point differentials in the NFL all belong to NFC North teams.

We've never seen every team in a division make the playoffs, namely because the prevalence of intradivisional play makes it so hard. The Bears (+198) are the only NFC North team that do not own favorable playoff odds. While this makes sense, numberFire still hands them a 40.6% playoff chance while their +198 odds imply only a 33.5% probability.

Chicago Bears - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Chicago Bears - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Yes +176 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Lions will visit the undefeated Vikings (5-0) this weekend for a match where Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points, making for one of the most highly-anticipated Week 7 bouts.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) for a Super Bowl LVIII rematch. This contest is the only thing keeping that MIN-DET game from being the highlight of Week 7's slate. The Niners will look to hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season, and though K.C. is fresh off a bye, San Fran will have had 10 days of rest in between games. This game is essentially a pick 'em as Kansas City has -102 odds on their moneyline while San Fran has -116 odds.

Will the 49ers and Lions beat the final two remaining undefeated teams this weekend? We'll check back next week to see where everything shakes out.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.