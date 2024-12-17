2024 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 16

We're through 15 weeks, and the postseason picture is really starting to take shape.

Let's run through all 32 teams and see how they stack up -- according to numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- heading into Week 16.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 16)

Teams Ranked 32nd to 23rd

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 32nd Carolina Panthers -14.92 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 31st Cleveland Browns -12.12 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30th Jacksonville Jaguars -11.06 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 29th Las Vegas Raiders -10.34 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28th New England Patriots -9.79 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27th New York Giants -9.32 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 26th Tennessee Titans -9.11 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

The Indianapolis Colts were hanging on to some faint playoff hopes entering Week 15. Those are basically gone now, although Indy is still technically alive. After getting off to a great start at the Denver Broncos last week, the Colts shot themselves in the foot multiple times, with Jonathan Taylor dropping the ball before crossing the goal-line and receiver Adonai Mitchell tossing a pick-six on a trick play.

A win over Denver -- a team Indy is chasing in the Wild Card race -- would've been huge for the Colts' playoff chances. Instead, the Colts are 3.0 games back of sixth-place Denver and 2.0 games back of the seventh-place Los Angeles Chargers.

Teams Ranked 22nd to 13th

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 22nd New York Jets -4.14 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21st Miami Dolphins -1.41 4.90% 0.00% 0.00% 20th Atlanta Falcons -1.38 17.60% 11.10% 0.10% 19th New Orleans Saints -1.19 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18th Seattle Seahawks -0.71 29.80% 29.40% 0.20% 17th Los Angeles Rams -0.01 54.60% 54.50% 0.30% 16th Cincinnati Bengals 0.44 2.40% 0.00% 0.00%

The whole of the NFC West falls into this tier, and we saw the highest-rated team in the division -- the San Francisco 49ers -- fall out of the division race with a home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. By our numbers, the Rams (54.6%) have the best chance to win the NFC West, although it's still very much a three-team race between LA, the Seattle Seahawks (29.8%) and the Arizona Cardinals (16.1%).

Teams Ranked 12th to 1st

Rank Team nERD Playoff Odds Division Odds Super Bowl Odds 12th Houston Texans 3.07 100.00% 100.00% 3.00% 11th Pittsburgh Steelers 3.57 100.00% 63.70% 2.70% 10th Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.93 92.40% 88.90% 1.80% 9th Denver Broncos 5.91 93.30% 0.00% 1.00% 8th Kansas City Chiefs 6.18 100.00% 100.00% 12.30% 7th Washington Commanders 6.67 89.70% 0.10% 1.90% 6th Green Bay Packers 7.78 99.70% 0.00% 3.90%

Of the 12 teams in this grouping, 10 won last week. The two that didn't -- Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions -- lost to other teams in this tier.

Despite falling at home to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit maintains its stranglehold atop the rankings, but the Lions now sit level with the Minnesota Vikings atop the ultra-competitive NFC North. The two are scheduled to tangle in Week 18 in Detroit in what may wind up being a division championship game.

There's a similar type of affair this week as the Baltimore Ravens host the Steelers on Saturday. Baltimore is a game back in the AFC North. If the Ravens -- who are 6.5-point home favorites -- win, the two rivals will be even at the top of the division with two weeks to play. If the Steelers upset the Ravens on Saturday, the AFC North crown is theirs.

