2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds and New Guidelines

The NFL has issued a clarification of criteria for the Comeback Player of the Year award ahead of the 2024 season.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year New Guidelines

The NFL has issued new guidelines around the Comeback Player of the Year award.

“The spirit of the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming illness, physical injury or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season,” according to the overseer of All-Pro and NFL awards voting, Rob Maaddi.

The emphasis on awarding players who overcome physical injury comes after Joe Flacco and Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year the last two seasons after spending considerable time as backups the years prior.

Prior to these new guidelines, the league offered little criteria toward Comeback Player of the Year award voting. According to Football Almanac, the award was previously presented to a player who "shows perseverance in overcoming adversity, in the form of not being in the NFL the previous year, overcoming a severe injury, or simply a poor performance."

NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Below are the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds as of August 19th, courtesy of the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Joe Burrow +200 Aaron Rodgers +200 Kirk Cousins +500 Anthony Richardson +750 Nick Chubb +1700 Daniel Jones +1800 Sam Darnold +2000 View Full Table

Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers are the favorites to win the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year award at +200 odds. Burrow is returning from a wrist injury that ended his 2023 campaign in Week 11. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 and missed the entire season.

Kirk Cousins is also returning from a torn Achilles, though he managed to play the first eight games of 2023. As the new quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins has +500 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year.

Anthony Richardson suited up only four times during his rookie season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He has +750 odds to win the award. No other player has shorter than +1500 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year.

