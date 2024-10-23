2024 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Race Information
- Date: November 2, 2024
- Distance: 1 mile (dirt)
- Purse: $1,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 3+
Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Contenders
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|National Treasure
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC
|Three Technique
|Rafael Bejarano
|Jason Cook
|Omega Farm LLC & Bally Breeders
|Mufasa (CHI)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Ignacio Correas IV
|Haras Paso Nevado
|Seize the Grey
|Jaime Torres
|D. Lukas
|Jamm, LTD.
|Post Time
|Sheldon Russell
|Brittany Russell
|Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman, Dr. BrookeBowman & Milton P. Higgins III
|Skippylongstocking
|Manuel Franco
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|Brushy Hill, LLC
|Domestic Product
|Flavien Prat
|Chad Brown
|Klaravich Stables
