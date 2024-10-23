2024 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 1 mile (dirt)

1 mile (dirt) Purse : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner National Treasure Flavien Prat Bob Baffert Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC Three Technique Rafael Bejarano Jason Cook Omega Farm LLC & Bally Breeders Mufasa (CHI) Irad Ortiz, Jr. Ignacio Correas IV Haras Paso Nevado Seize the Grey Jaime Torres D. Lukas Jamm, LTD. Post Time Sheldon Russell Brittany Russell Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman, Dr. BrookeBowman & Milton P. Higgins III Skippylongstocking Manuel Franco Saffie Joseph, Jr. Brushy Hill, LLC Domestic Product Flavien Prat Chad Brown Klaravich Stables View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!