2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Standings After Week 17
There's just one week left in the NFL regular season and the fate of many teams has already been decided.
Some have clinched a spot in the playoffs, while others have been eliminated from postseason contention and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation.
Has your favorite team made the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
Twelve teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs. Those are:
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
- Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers
That said, the two remaining teams on this bracket have a high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of January 2nd.
2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoffs Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
- Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
- Super Bowl 59: February 9th
NFL Playoffs Odds
Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl below:
