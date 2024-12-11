2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Standings Through Week 14
We're now approaching Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season. While there's still a few weeks until the postseason begins, some playoff spots have been, or are very close to being, secured. Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.
2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Only four teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. That said, the rest of the teams on this bracket have an extremely high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of December 11th.
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoffs Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
- Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
- Super Bowl 59: February 9th
NFL Playoffs Odds
Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl below:
