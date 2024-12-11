2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Standings Through Week 14

We're now approaching Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season. While there's still a few weeks until the postseason begins, some playoff spots have been, or are very close to being, secured. Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Only four teams have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. That said, the rest of the teams on this bracket have an extremely high likelihood of making the playoffs, based on standings as of December 11th.

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl below:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +270 Kansas City Chiefs +500 Philadelphia Eagles +550 Buffalo Bills +650 Baltimore Ravens +1000 Minnesota Vikings +1700 Green Bay Packers +1700 Pittsburgh Steelers +1900 Houston Texans +3400 Los Angeles Chargers +3700 Denver Broncos +4100 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4300 Seattle Seahawks +5000 Los Angeles Rams +5500 Washington Commanders +5500 San Francisco 49ers +10000 Miami Dolphins +13000 Arizona Cardinals +18000 Atlanta Falcons +18000 Cincinnati Bengals +28000 Indianapolis Colts +28000 New Orleans Saints +100000 Dallas Cowboys +100000 Carolina Panthers +100000 Chicago Bears +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!