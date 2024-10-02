2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 250 (Points)

Fantasy basketball comes in different shapes and sizes, most notably differing between category scoring and points scoring.

Category scoring accounts for stats across nine categories -- points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers.

Points leagues work off of an established point value for each stat. These points can differ, but 1.0 points per point, 1.2 per rebound, 1.5 per assist, 3.0 per steal and block, and -1.0 per turnover is common -- same as the FanDuel scoring system.

This can lead to differences in rankings for points and category leagues. (For the top-250 in category leagues, you can check out our fantasy basketball category rankings).

For the top-250 projected points leaders, keep on reading.

Fantasy NBA Points Rankings Top 250

Here is the top 250-ranked fantasy basketball players for the 2024-25 season, via numberFire's projected points.

Rank Player Name Position Team Points 1 Nikola Jokic C DEN 4293.1 2 Luka Doncic PG DAL 4187.6 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo SF MIL 4121.0 4 Victor Wembanyama C SA 3995.2 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC 3931.1 6 Joel Embiid C PHI 3777.4 7 Anthony Davis FC LAL 3679.1 View Full Table

The Top 5

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is projected to lead all players in fantasy points this season and is expected to average 55.0 fantasy points per game on per-game averages of 25.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 2.2 combined blocks and steals for one of the most robust stat lines of any player in the league.

Jokic has averaged at least 54.7 fantasy points per game in each of the last four seasons and has also had double-digit boards in all of those.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic vaults to second overall in projected points (he's seventh in category projections) and actually is the top-ranked player by fantasy points per game (59.8).

Doncic is projected for 70 games this year, the same number he played last season, the first time he played 70 games since his rookie season in 2018-19.

For the full season, he's projected for the second-most points and fourth-most assists while also ranking top-25 in rebounds and steals.

Doncic led the league in fantasy points per game (61.5) last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's value jumps a lot in points leagues because he won't be bogging down your team's free throw percentage, three-pointer, and turnover categories.

Instead, he is projected to add 57.2 fantasy points per game to rosters on the back of a line that features 29.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.3 combined blocks and steals.

Giannis has averaged at least 50.0 fantasy points per game for seven straight seasons.

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama falls from the top-ranked category-league player to fourth in fantasy points, as his immense block value -- while still helpful -- is less impactful even with 3.0 fantasy points per swat.

Wembanyama was one of seven players to average at least 50.0 fantasy points per game a year ago in his rookie season.

With 25.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 5.1 combined blocks and steals, Wembanyama is in play for the top overall player in both types of leagues -- so long as he can reduce his 3.7 turnovers per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in both scoring formats, per numberFire's projections.

After 52.5 fantasy points per game last season, SGA is projected for 51.7 this season, which would give him three straight years with at least 50.4 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is projected for 30.9 points per game (third-most in the NBA) to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.4 combined blocks and steals with a relatively low 2.8 turnovers per game.

