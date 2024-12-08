2024-25 College Football Playoff: Printable Bracket with Official Committee Seedings

The NCAAF selection committee has released its final rankings and corresponding seeding in preparation for the all-new 12-team playoff format.

Here’s the College Football Playoff bracket based on the official committee ranking released on December 8th, 2024.

College Football Playoff 12-Team Format

The College Football Playoff has a new format this year that offers more fan bases the opportunity to root for their favorite team in the postseason.

The 12 teams consists of the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams.

How College Football Playoff Seeding Works

The four highest-ranked conference champions (Oregon, Arizona State, Georgia, and Boise State) received the top four seeds and will be awarded a first-round bye.

The next-closest conference champion was seeded wherever they're ranked at the conclusion of the regular season (Clemson).

Non-conference champions ranked inside the top four don't receive a top-four seed; instead they'll be seeded beginning at No. 5.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Printable Bracket

Here is a printable bracket based on the committee's rankings from December 8th:

Download the printable bracket here.

Full College Football Playoff Seeding

Check out all 12 teams ranked below:

THE 12-TEAM PLAYOFF IS SET 🔥



Did the committee get it right?



• Oregon vs. Ohio St/Tennessee

• Georgia vs. Notre Dame/Indiana

• Boise St vs. Penn St/SMU

• Arizona St vs. Texas/Clemson pic.twitter.com/bBcTjV8rfB — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 8, 2024

Where Will the Playoff Games Be Hosted?

The First Round games will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.

The rest of the game locations will be predetermined. For the Quarterfinals, the sites will be:

Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona)

(Glendale, Arizona) Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia)

(Atlanta, Georgia) Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

(Pasadena, California) Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana)

For the Semifinals, the sites will be:

Orange Bowl (Glendale, Arizona)

(Glendale, Arizona) Cotton Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia)

The National Championship will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

College Football Playoff Odds

Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the National Championship.

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Texas +360 Georgia +360 Oregon +370 Ohio State +500 Penn State +600 Notre Dame +1200 Tennessee +2800 Indiana +4000 SMU +4500 Arizona State +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!